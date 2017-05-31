 
LeadSquared and Zapier Integration is now live!

 
 
BANGALORE, India - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- LeadSquared, a leading marketing automation and sales execution platform, has announced its integration with Zapier. With this new integration in place, LeadSquared users can now connect to over 750 apps, increasing the flexibility of the platform considerably.

Zapier is a leading app integration tool, with the ability to connect two applications without the need for hours of coding. Even non-developers can simply connect their apps to the LeadSquared application by just creating a Zap. Users can now capture leads from sources like LinkedIn lead forms, Google forms, Slack groups, and Typeform. They can also update their lead details by connecting with apps like Evernote, Google Docs, MailChimp and more.

About LeadSquared:

LeadSquared is a Marketing and Sales Execution Platform. With customers from all over the world and across sectors – education & training, financial services, real estate, hospitals and wellness centers, travel and leisure businesses, IT services & technology vendors and many more, the company works with some of the leading names in the industry – Byjus, Bharti AXA, UTI Asset Management, NIIT, Zoomcar, Happiest Minds, Vidyanext, Omaxe, HCL Technologies, Coldwell Banker among others.

Though LeadSquared has a powerful marketing automation platform, Nilesh believes that what sets it apart is its advanced Sales Execution Platform.

"There are multiple products out there that make marketing processes smarter and more efficient, but sales teams usually get stuck with the clunky and bulky old-fashioned CRMs. Now CRMs are great, but they don't really aid sales teams in finding which deals are likely to close and deciding the next best actions. That's what LeadSquared is trying to achieve - to take the guesswork out of sales," Nilesh added when asked about the vision of the product.

Interested in knowing more about LeadSquared? Check it out here: http://www.leadsquared.com/

Delshya Selvaraj
***@leadsquared.com
