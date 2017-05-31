News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Automotive Engine Oil Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
The market of automotive engine oil is anticipated to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32 % over the forecast period
Automotive engine oil has several properties such as high boiling point and low freezing point. This helps the automotive engine oil to stay in its liquid state while operating at different range of temperatures. Further, these oils do have a property of corrosive prevention which prevents the internal parts of engine from getting corroded. Further, automotive engine oils takes away suspended particles to the oil filter and helps to increase the efficiency of the engine. Moreover, the increasing trend of owning a vehicle provides a major opportunity of the growth for the automotive engine oil market.
Market Size and Forecast
The market of automotive engine oil is anticipated to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32 % over the forecast period 2017-2024. This can be attributed to various factors such as increasing number of automobiles on road, burgeoning middle class and rapid pace of urbanization. Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market percentage share of automotive engine oils in 2016. Further, it is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and sales of automobiles. Moreover, increasing awareness level among consumers about the engine oil is propelling the automotive engine oil market growth. China accounts for the highest market share of the automotive engine oil in the Asia-Pacific region.
North America is also envisioned to bolster the global automotive engine oil market owing to the rising disposable income. Further, availability of base oils is anticipated to grow the market size of Middle East and Africa in the next few years.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global automotive engine oil market includes the following segments:
By Technology
· Premium Conventional engine Oil
· Full Synthetic engine Oil
· Synthetic Blend engine Oil
· Higher Mileage engine Oil
By Additives
· Dispersants
· Friction modifiers
· Anti- wear agents
· Pour point depressants
· Foam inhibitors
· Anti-oxidants
By Distribution Channels
· Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
· Aftermarket
By Region
· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea & Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
· Middle East and Africa (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
The growth of the global automotive engine oil market is primarily driven by the increased sales and demand for automobiles on the road. The rapid pace of urbanization has led to the growth of global automotive engine oil. Moreover, burgeoning middle class population and increasing consumer awareness about the engine oil benefits are anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of global automotive engine oil market. Further, change of consumer preference from conventional to synthetic engine oil is another factor which is anticipated to drive the global market.
However, rising supply of counterfeit engine oil product is believed to dampen the growth of global automotive engine oil market. Moreover, government regulations regarding the emission are anticipated to restraint the growth of automotive engine oil market. Nowadays, consumer wants to go for environment friendly products and lack of environment friendly engine oils that may dampen the growth of engine oil market.
Key Players
· Total S.A
o Company Overview
o Key Product Offerings
o Business Strategy
o SWOT Analysis
o Financials
· Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
· LUKOIL Oil Company
· Royal Dutch Shell plc
· Exxon Mobil Corporation
· Castrol Limited
· Chevron Corporation
· Amsoil Inc.
· Statoil
· Sinopec Lubricant Company
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
To know more about this research, kindly visit:
http://www.researchnester.com/
For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:
Ajay Daniel
Email: ajay.daniel@
U.S. +1 646 586 9123
U.K. +44 203 608 5919
Web: www.researchnester.com
Contact
research nester
***@researchnester.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse