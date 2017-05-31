 
News By Tag
* Online Money Lending
* Peer To Peer Lending
* Best Returns On Investments.
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bengaluru
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

How To Plan Your Investment Portfolio Post Demonitization?

The eve of 8th November 2016 witnessed a historical incident – Demonetization. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the annulment of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes to curb the flow of black money in the country.
 
 
banner
banner
BENGALURU, India - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The announcement took the nation by surprise and created a turmoil in the stock market. With demonetization, the bond interest rates and the real estate market saw major fluctuations. The experts believe that as a result of demonetization, the stock markets will remain disturbed for at least 6 months to a year. All fixed return investment options are likely to give fewer returns in future. Zeroing down on an asset class to invest in is a tricky discussion to take.

While the prices of gold and real estate are falling, and the stock market is going topsy-turvy, there is one investment option that remains unaffected – Peer-to-peer lending platforms. In the times of financial chaos, investing in P2P guarantees best returns on investments. P2P lending platforms are an online place for lenders and borrowers. They can negotiate and deal in a way that is transparent and hassle-free. There are no market risks involved, and the investors can earn returns up to 25%. The lenders can choose from a list of creditworthy borrowers, which makes P2P lending a safer investment option.

P2P lending platforms are a step towards digitising the nation. With initiatives like 'Digital India', 'Make in India', and 'Digital Payments', there is a wide scope in the digital world. TachyLoans.com encourages the government's goal of creating a digital economy and makes the investment a fast and secure process for you. With all its benefits, investing in P2P should definitely be a part of your investment portfolio.

To make a smarter and profitable investment choice, visit www.tachyloans.com

Contact
tachyloans
***@tachyloans.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tachyloans.com
Tags:Online Money Lending, Peer To Peer Lending, Best Returns On Investments.
Industry:Investment
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share