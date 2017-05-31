News By Tag
How To Plan Your Investment Portfolio Post Demonitization?
The eve of 8th November 2016 witnessed a historical incident – Demonetization. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced the annulment of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes to curb the flow of black money in the country.
While the prices of gold and real estate are falling, and the stock market is going topsy-turvy, there is one investment option that remains unaffected – Peer-to-peer lending platforms. In the times of financial chaos, investing in P2P guarantees best returns on investments. P2P lending platforms are an online place for lenders and borrowers. They can negotiate and deal in a way that is transparent and hassle-free. There are no market risks involved, and the investors can earn returns up to 25%. The lenders can choose from a list of creditworthy borrowers, which makes P2P lending a safer investment option.
P2P lending platforms are a step towards digitising the nation. With initiatives like 'Digital India', 'Make in India', and 'Digital Payments', there is a wide scope in the digital world. TachyLoans.com encourages the government's goal of creating a digital economy and makes the investment a fast and secure process for you. With all its benefits, investing in P2P should definitely be a part of your investment portfolio.
