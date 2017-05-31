News By Tag
Floyd Middle School Showcased Multiculturalism at Special Event
School Hosted 'Celebration of Nations" to Celebrate the Vibrant Cultural Diversity of South Cobb
The free event, held on Thursday, May 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., served as an opportunity to promote awareness of cultural differences, to learn about other cultures, and to encourage the community including businesses and restaurants to celebrate diversity. The Celebration featured a variety of performances, demonstrations and displays of food, dance, flags, artwork, books, cultural attire and music from various international backgrounds such as Italian, African, Latin, Irish, Jamaican, American and others.
Builders Club is a student-led community service organization. With more than 46,000 members, the club provides students with opportunities to develop leadership, improve self-esteem, increase civic engagement and learn life skills through service. Builders Club empowers adolescents to be themselves, work together with friends and implement plans through action. Through Builders Club, students become leaders at school, in their community and in the world.
Floyd Middle School's Builders Club advisors include parent advisors Kim Smith, Pam Dingle and Greater South Cobb Kiwanis Charter President Ray Tiyamiyu.
"Our Celebration of Nations event gave students a chance to showcase and celebrate the vibrant cultural diversity that makes Floyd Middle School unique to South Cobb," Tiyamiyu said. "I'm so proud of the students for bringing everyone together across cultures to celebrate all that is great about our global heritage in the South Cobb area. This event also served as a "case study" for the students to learn key components of Project Management at an early age and stage of their education. They learned how to define project requirements, form committees, identify deliverables, set timelines, and raise funds. Thanks to the Floyd Builders' Club Advisors, especially Kim Smith who guided the students through the project management training."
About the Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb
Organized in February of 2014, the Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb is one of the newest clubs in the state of Georgia. The chapter concentrates their service on children of the Austell, Mableton and Powder Springs communities. They sponsor a wide range of youth leadership and character development programs for children of all levels and ages in addition to a host of other programs, including leadership camps, art and music showcases, mentoring, reading and match assistance for elementary students, field trips, teacher appreciation events, and service projects designed to introduce youth to the value and the joy of serving their school, community, and nation. For more information about the Greater South Cobb Kiwanis, go to www.gsckiwanis.org. Follow Greater South Cobb Kiwanis on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram and YouTube.
About Kiwanis International
Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for high school students, Builders Club for middle school students, K- Kids for elementary school students and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities. Annually, Kiwanis dedicate more than 18 million hours and raise more than $100 million to strengthen communities and serve children. Nearly 670,000 adult and youth members in more than 80 countries and geographic areas comprise the Kiwanis International family. More information:
