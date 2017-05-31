 
One World 1 love Manchester * Stand UP for Worldwide Peace

"BREAKING NEW" ​What The World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love RADIO Download musicSUBMIT * Music Press Kit ​​​Link to Music Airplay Direct "FREE RADIO" Download
 
 
LOS ANGELES - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Akademia Music Awards

"Winner Best POP EP

One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine

'One World 1 Love' has that ineffable magic which characterizes the best EP's to herald from what many now concede is the hardest genre to command; this artist has a huge future ahead in Pop/R&B/World Music

Akademia Award Winner One World 1 Love to be honored
at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!

Stand UP for Manchester and World Peace

One World 1 Love is dedicated to music, world peace, love and raising funds for the relief of victims here and all over the world, now and forever.

What the world needs now is Love Sweet Love by One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine is available at over 750 digital music stores in 140 countries online worldwide.

IN STORES NOW

One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine "Release New Video"
Stand UP in Celebration of World Peace,​​ We Are The World, ​ What The World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love​

Video available on YouTube,

YouTube
https://youtu.be/QNXiiY_f7fw



What The World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love​
Website: http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com

Press Writer-
Ray  du Boc Ali

Media Contact
Rugley Records * Director
du Boc Ali
323-375-9012
***@gmail.com
