News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
India Frozen Food Market Outlook, 2021: Bonafide Research
100% FDI, viability gap funding, subsidy on cold chain project cost, establishment of 'National Centre for Cold Chain Development' and construction of food parks by Indian government are the measures that are leading to better cold chain facilities.
According to recently published report of Bonafide Research "India Frozen Food Market Outlook, 2021", the frozen food market is segregated into six segments like frozen vegetables, frozen snacks, frozen seafood, frozen poultry, frozen red meat and others. Freezing ensures that these frozen products are modestly processed with better retention of nutritive value and hence has a potential to become a substitute to home cooked or restaurant food. Distribution of these frozen products requires massive cold chain infrastructure and lack of such facilities in India is limiting the market penetration. As a result, the market share of frozen food has remained more or less constant in the consumption basket. In the packaged food category also, frozen food has lagged behind many high volume generating categories such as snack food, instant noodles and breakfast cereals.
All these challenges of frozen food market are now changing with many private players entering into the cold chain segment. Organized players have only 8-10% market share in the cold chain industry; however the segment is not shifting towards more organized players. The government of India is one of the driving forces in developing the cold chain industry and is supporting private participation through various subsidy schemes and grants. The Indian government has recognized cold chain industry as a sub-sector of infrastructure and created additional budget to build new cold chain facilities in the country. Subsidy on cold chain projects and creation of food parks are the various other actions which are expected to lead the penetration of frozen food in India.
Apart from this, for the full development of cold chain, the domestic consumer should also have adequate freezer space at home. The domestic household penetration of refrigerators is very low in India and majority of the average Indian households have refrigerators of size 200 to 250 liters. This freezer space is just sufficient to keep the daily requirements of dairy products which results in no freezer space for the frozen products. Even if domestic consumer has refrigerator of more than 400 liters, not more than one kilogram of packaged frozen products can be stored. However, with the increasing penetration of refrigerators and microwave oven, the frozen food market will be on a healthier growing path in near future.
Major companies operating in the frozen food market of India are Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited, McCain Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Venky's (India) Limited, Innovative Foods Limited, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd., Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vadilal Industries Ltd. and Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd.
Contact Us
Bonafide Research & Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Steven Thomas – Sales & Marketing Manager
E-mail: sales@bonafideresearch.com
Telephone: +91-265-2331309/
Website: http://bonafideresearch.com/
Contact
Bonafide Research & Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Steven Thomas
***@bonafideresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse