Extentia Hosts 'Techquarium' Session for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

-- Extentia conducted a demonstrative session to showcase its technology platform 'Techquarium' on May 25, for one of its partners – JLL India – a financial and professional services firm specialising in commercial real estate services and investment management. Umeed Kothavala, the CEO of Extentia opened the session for an audience of 25 members. He spoke about how important it is for companies across all domains to adapt innovation and embrace technology as a pathway to achieving efficiency.Using creative scenario demonstrations along with videos, innovative devices and solutions were demoed. Showcased were Google Home, Amazon Alexa, LIFX, NeuroSky, Hackaball, 3Doodler, iPad Pro + Pencil, VR Cardboard, Polaroid Zip printer, 360° camera, Oculus Rift, and TrackWiz – Extentia's homegrown IoT solution. It was an interactive session and the audience was shown how IoT is revolutionising the business landscape."Real estate is swiftly transforming from being a traditional business into one that is not just reactively respondent to the technology shift but proactively ahead of time in driving business creativity and profitability. Congratulations to Extentia for its future-ready technology that will help corporates meet the future head-on. Techquarium and the array of gadgets displayed by the company prove that Star Trek is no more a mere fiction," saidHe added, "To see a Pune based company creating such inspiring products is a matter of pride for us."Techquarium is Extentia's platform for new technology devices. Such sessions are regularly scheduled by the company, both internally and externally, to showcase these gadgets, allowing the audience to experiment with them. Techquarium's intent is to promote innovation and workable ideas for these devices. Participants – technophiles, coders, software developers, as well as marketers and entrepreneurs – are encouraged to try these devices and explore their possible uses.To know more about Extentia, write to inquiries (at) extentia.com or call +91 20 6728 5200 (India)/+1-408-627-4094 (United States).JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2016, JLL had revenue of $6.8 billion and fee revenue of $5.8 billion and, on behalf of clients, managed 4.4 billion square feet, or 409 million square meters, and completed sales acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $136 billion. At the end of the first quarter of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 78,000. As of March 31, 2017, LaSalle Investment Management had $58.0 billion of real estate under asset management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.JLL has over 50 years of experience in Asia Pacific, with 36,800 employees operating in 95 offices in 16 countries across the region. The firm won the 'World's Best' and 'Best in Asia Pacific' International Property Consultancy at the International Property Awards in 2016 and was named number one real estate investment advisory firm in Asia Pacific for the sixth consecutive year by Real Capital Analytics.Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With our focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.