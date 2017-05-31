News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mom and Daughter to Open Made In The Mitten Marketplace in Royal Oak
Highly Anticipated Michigan Made Artisan Market to Open In Royal Oak July 1st.
On the day of opening, the first 50 customers will receive a car decal valued at $3. Also, Made in the Mitten offers free coffee and tea daily, as well as free gift-wrapping and a reward system for those who frequent the store.
"I am thrilled to debut Made in the Mitten to our communities and I think they will love what we have to offer. When you make a purchase at a small business you are really contributing to stimulation of your local economy," said Colleen McClue, owner of Made in the Mitten. "It's great to step away from mass-produced items, and support a unique, driven individual who put a lot of time and effort into creating their product. I hope to keep growing so that we can have more and more entrepreneurs featured in the store," she continued.
Made in the Mitten is sure to fill the void in Royal Oak of a handcrafted style of product. In a time where there are many chains and franchises popping up, McClue hopes to bring back some attention to the hardworking entrepreneurs the state of Michigan has to offer.
Some of the local artisans featured in the store are Motor City Barrels, The Sassy Olive, Cellar Door Bath Supply Co, HDDWoodCraft, Leslie Perry Cosmetics, Petoskey and Pine, Lucky Pup Designs, Hanson St., The Little Things Workshop and many more.
The grand opening party will be held from 12pm-3pm on Saturday July 1st, the party is a family friendly event and all of the Made in the Mitten collection will be 10% off. Many of the artisans will have excellent sales on products. Made in the Mitten will offer beverages and light snacks as well.
About Made In The Mitten
Made in the Mitten is a Michigan artist inspired marketplace, showcasing the work of Michigan artists from all over and their craft. Our store primarily focuses on gifts that represent the state pride. The shopping concept was inspired by other local businesses encouraging our fellow neighbors to shop local when it comes to gifts and art.
Contact:
For more information on Made in the Mitten, or to become an artisan, visit www.MadeInTheMittenStore.com
Media Contact
Made In The Mitten
Media Contact: Colleen McClue
248-850-3268
colleen@madeinthemitten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse