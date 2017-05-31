News By Tag
Trumped, the Board Game now available on Kickstarter
An exciting and attention grasping game is launched: Trumped, the board game. Its founder is initiating a promising crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to fund its development.
Players aged 8+ will have a fun and educational time with Trumped, the board game. The aim of the game is to win the most amount of states before the election time runs out or until they reach the magical number of 26 states under control, without getting Trumped. What is getting Trumped? It is when the least expected candidate takes the lead. As Michael Calam, Founder of Trumped, the board game explains "The game comes with 2 different options which we are including in every game box: the Family version for all ages 8+ and the Tactical version for advanced users looking for strategic challenges. Let us know what you think after you try our game because we want you to have the best experience you can."
Now, Michael Calam is launching an interesting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The funds raised will be used to support the development and the production of this great board game. Potential funders will benefit from discounts and very appealing perks. Backers can also show their support by sharing the campaign with their Social Media networks and become friends and followers (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) For further information on the campaign and to claim your perk, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/
Michael Calam
***@cpal.com.au
