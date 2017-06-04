 
Industry News





Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show on June 24, 2017

The Skyliners are hosting their annual "An Evening with the Corps" drum corps show at Wyoming Area HS Stadium, 120 Boston Avenue, West Pittston, PA 18627.
 
 
Snares entering by Tom Siegfried
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Skyliners are hosting their annual "An Evening with the Corps" drum corps show at Wyoming Area HS Stadium, 120 Boston Avenue, West Pittston, PA 18627 on Saturday, June 24, 2017.  The Drum Corps Associates-sanctioned show starts at 7:00 P.M. but gates open at 5:00 P.M. so that competitors and fans can enjoy a meal and mingle with drum corps friends before the show.  The Skyliners will be premiering their 2017 Production, "ESCAPE" at their home show.

The corps appearing, in order, are: Connecticut Hurricanes from Shelton, CT; Bushwackers from Princeton, NJ; White Sabres from Danville, NY; Erie Thunderbirds from Erie, PA and The  Skyliners from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA.  Exhibition corps are The New York Skyliners Alumni Corps from the concrete canyons of New York City, and the Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni Corps, Hawthorne, NJ.

Tickets cost an affordable $15.00 for General Admission.   Those 18 and under and wear they band show shirt or band jacket, will get in FREE!  Children 7 to 18 are $10.00.  Six and under free.  The Skyliners' Home Show Link:  http://www.skylinersdbc.org/homeshow.

The Skyliners Drum and Bugle Corps is a charitable non-profit, self-funded competitive marching organization located in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area.   Founded in 1945, they are one of the Nation's oldest and most beloved corps and are sponsored by the Michael Steiner American Legion Post #411 in Jessup, Pennsylvania and the Garbarina-Mazarakos American Legion Post #1523 of New York City.   We look forward to seeing you at the show!

