Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show on June 24, 2017
The Skyliners are hosting their annual "An Evening with the Corps" drum corps show at Wyoming Area HS Stadium, 120 Boston Avenue, West Pittston, PA 18627.
The corps appearing, in order, are: Connecticut Hurricanes from Shelton, CT; Bushwackers from Princeton, NJ; White Sabres from Danville, NY; Erie Thunderbirds from Erie, PA and The Skyliners from Wilkes-Barre/
Tickets cost an affordable $15.00 for General Admission. Those 18 and under and wear they band show shirt or band jacket, will get in FREE! Children 7 to 18 are $10.00. Six and under free. The Skyliners' Home Show Link: http://www.skylinersdbc.org/
The Skyliners Drum and Bugle Corps is a charitable non-profit, self-funded competitive marching organization located in the Wilkes-Barre/
Contact
Doreen Sandor
Assistant Director, Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps
