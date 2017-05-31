News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Church of Scientology Honors Fathers in Classical Concert
On Saturday, June 17th, in honor of Father's Day Pianist Andreas Kazmierzack will make his debut performance at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. Refreshments will begin at 6:30pm, concert starts 7pm.
The Way to Happiness written by philosopher L. Ron Hubbard covers this precept wherein he wrote, "In spite of all, one must remember that they are the only parents one has. And as such, no matter what, one should honor them and help them."
At this concert Mr. Kazmierzack will perform a selection of works from Chopin, Mozart and France Liszt with narration, bringing each piece to life.
Mr. Kazmierzack is originally from Poland, a proud father of two, a computer programmer, Master of Civil Engineering and has ten years of classical piano training. He studied under Tibor Yusti Von Arth from Austria, a well-known musician and teacher. Mr. Kazmierzack stopped performing at the age of 21 due to extreme stage fright at a piano competition. He credits his ability to now perform in front of audiences with the spiritual counselling he received in Scientology and has since given two special performances for charitable causes.
"I love playing the piano and sharing this with my children. Each and every note played is important and is very exact. I look forward to sharing this music and its history in honor of Father's Day," said Andreas.
To attend this concert or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.
The Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology. Its Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio visual displays, exhibits and publications.
For more information please visit scientology-
Photo Caption: Mr. Andreas Kazmierzack, classically trained pianist, will be performing in honor of Father's Day on June 17th at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater. Families are welcome.
Contact
Amber Skjelset
***@cos.flag.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse