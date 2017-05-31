 
News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* Discount Shopping
* Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Huntington Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

Fashion Industry Veteran Launches Ecommerce Platform Dedicated to Close-Outs, Overstocks

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ecommerce
Discount Shopping
Sale

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
Huntington Beach - California - US

Subject:
Projects

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Fashion executive, author and industry veteran, Deanna Hodges has launched Yonduur.com, an ecommerce marketplace that is dedicated to the industry-wide problem of moving close-outs, overstocks and excess inventory. The idea behind Yonduur is to move all of these excess and previous seasons' goods out of the brands' warehouse space and convert them into much needed cash for their business.

Her years in the fashion industry manufacturing her eponymous brand as well as private label for other companies lead her to develop a solution for the excess inventory and samples that pile very quickly season after season. "I have tried almost every option available over the years to move close-outs in order to free up my warehouse space so I could bring in more goods. I quickly realized that I was basically giving the goods away in order to move them quickly. I had already made my money on these goods but I still felt like there had to be a better way to convert my goods into more cash and additional brand awareness for my business."

Yonduur.com is a way for brands to move these excess goods through multiple channels simultaneously with minimal effort on the part of the brand, which in essence saves the brand the money that it costs to continuously handle these goods. It is also a way for shoppers to find great brands at truly closeout prices. They can shop with confidence as all brands are verified and brand registered on Yonduur.

To introduce Yonduur, the company is hosting a Yonduur Southern California Experience Giveaway which includes roundtrip airfare for two, dinner with Ms. Hodges, a tour of the warehouse facilities and a $250 gift certificate to shop on Yonduur.com. They are also offering the opportunity for individuals to own a piece of Yonduur through their regulation CF campaign at https://www.startengine.com/startup/yonduur


Yonduur and Ms. Hodges were also recently featured on the cover of Hollywood Weekly Magazine. http://bit.ly/2rtBM4s  "We are very excited to partner with Yonduur and are looking forward to watching Yonduur become a major player in the ecommerce space. This is a concept that is long past due and Ms. Hodges has the background and connections to make Yonduur into an international ecommerce power player," stated Prather Jackson, CEO of Hollywood Weekly.
Brands can apply to sell through Yonduur at www.Yonduur.com/signin. Shoppers can sign up to shop for free using invitation code QWISR.

Deanna Hodges has 29 years experience in the apparel industry, a MBA and MIB from Webster University and her book Woman on Top is due out in late 2017. She is also the fashion expert offering fashion tips on the nationally syndicated Dorinda Clark Cole Show. She is a devoted advocate for rescue animals and the homeless population supporting numerous animal rescues, the Los Angeles Mission and Working Wardrobes. Media requests should be directed to media@yonduur.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yonduur.com
Phone:714.907.0882
Tags:Ecommerce, Discount Shopping, Sale
Industry:Shopping
Location:Huntington Beach - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yonduur.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share