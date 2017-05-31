News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fashion Industry Veteran Launches Ecommerce Platform Dedicated to Close-Outs, Overstocks
Her years in the fashion industry manufacturing her eponymous brand as well as private label for other companies lead her to develop a solution for the excess inventory and samples that pile very quickly season after season. "I have tried almost every option available over the years to move close-outs in order to free up my warehouse space so I could bring in more goods. I quickly realized that I was basically giving the goods away in order to move them quickly. I had already made my money on these goods but I still felt like there had to be a better way to convert my goods into more cash and additional brand awareness for my business."
Yonduur.com is a way for brands to move these excess goods through multiple channels simultaneously with minimal effort on the part of the brand, which in essence saves the brand the money that it costs to continuously handle these goods. It is also a way for shoppers to find great brands at truly closeout prices. They can shop with confidence as all brands are verified and brand registered on Yonduur.
To introduce Yonduur, the company is hosting a Yonduur Southern California Experience Giveaway which includes roundtrip airfare for two, dinner with Ms. Hodges, a tour of the warehouse facilities and a $250 gift certificate to shop on Yonduur.com. They are also offering the opportunity for individuals to own a piece of Yonduur through their regulation CF campaign at https://www.startengine.com/
Yonduur and Ms. Hodges were also recently featured on the cover of Hollywood Weekly Magazine. http://bit.ly/
Brands can apply to sell through Yonduur at www.Yonduur.com/
Deanna Hodges has 29 years experience in the apparel industry, a MBA and MIB from Webster University and her book Woman on Top is due out in late 2017. She is also the fashion expert offering fashion tips on the nationally syndicated Dorinda Clark Cole Show. She is a devoted advocate for rescue animals and the homeless population supporting numerous animal rescues, the Los Angeles Mission and Working Wardrobes. Media requests should be directed to media@yonduur.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse