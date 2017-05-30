Local Golf Teaching Pro Inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame
Cairns was named to the Michigan PGA Section's Hall of Fame last year, with a prestigious record of credentials that include being a three-time Michigan PGA Professional Champion, playing in the 2016 U.S. Senior Open, and playing in three PGA Championships.
In 2015, Cairns was named Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year - the first Michigan PGA Section member to be named a national player of the year in any division! Cairns has also been the Michigan PGA Section Player of the Year five times, and held Champions Tour status in 2014.
While Cairns' PGA accolades are impressive, what the 53-year-old teaching pro has achieved less publicly demonstrates the true heart of a champion.
Cairns overcame a number of personal struggles, including a battle with alcoholism that nearly cost him everything, to make a comeback in the PGA circuit. His profound love of the game drives him to not only compete, but to share his knowledge with young golfers at Fox Hills and throughout Metro Detroit. For years Cairns has been actively involved in the renowned Midnight Golf program to benefit inner-city youth.
Cairns' passion for golf started early. As an accomplished junior player, he lettered in golf for four years at Bishop Foley High School, before earning a scholarship to play four years Division II college golf at Barry University in Miami, Florida. He credits his success in golf for having worked with the late Ed Furgol, who was the 1954 U.S. Open Champion and a 1957 Ryder Cup Team member.
Cairns will join the ranks of 113 MGHOF members, including Walter Hagen, Chuck Kocsis, Horton Smith and other heralded contributors to the game, at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Saturday in Big Rapids.
