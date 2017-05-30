News By Tag
Beau Gâchis Cosmetics Unveils New, Lower Product Price Restructuring
Beauty Accessories Brand Follows Business Success with Product Price Revamp Plan
"I knew that changing our pricing structure was the next best step to take. We have been consistently growing in various avenues, and with the growing demand are able to manufacture and design our products for more affordably. So why not pass this savings onto our loyal customers?" States Founder of Beau Gâchis Cosmetics, Robin Guess. "I built this company on honesty, and the appreciation of the value that we sell. Our mission remains true. Because we could lower our prices, we can reach a larger audience and give them the opportunity to purchase our products as well."
Beau Gâchis is seizing the opportunity from their recent growth and recognition allowing them to purchase materials at a reduced price and has chosen to pass those savings off to their customers. After all, it is a family owned business that was founded in 2013. The brand is the brainchild of Bill and Robin Guess who coined the name after their daughters who they refer to as its' translation, 'beautiful mess'. Brushes from the line are made from high quality materials such as a combination of natural animal hair and synthetic hair, natural wood handles, and durable aluminum ferrules. Their famous cosmetics sponges are also made of hydrophilic, latex-free sponges making them safe for those who are allergic or sensitive to latex. The beauty retailer has also revealed a plan to rollout a series of website updates that will ensure online shoppers have an exceptional browsing experience and secure checkout process. But, of course, Beau Gâchis will uphold its offer of free shipping on domestic orders over $25, and orders to Canada over $75.
For more information on Beau Gâchis Paris please visit http://beaugachis.com/
About Beau Gâchis Cosmetics
Beau Gâchis® Cosmetics was founded in 2013 by Bill and Robin Guess who are both natives of Tampa, Florida. The name "Beau Gâchis" was derived from their two beautiful daughters. Beau Gâchis literally translates to "Beautiful Mess", which is what Bill and Robin have always called their little girls. The company's mission is to separate themselves from the other 'franchise' cosmetic outlets out there. They are committed to delivering professional, unique, and glamorous products to their customers while inspiring each and every one of them to share their individual beauty with the world.
Robin Guess
@beaugachis.com
