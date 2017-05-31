 
Toronto jewelry company premiers a ring unlike any seen before

 
 
TORONTO - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Enchanted Soul (https://igg.me/at/EnchantedSoul) introduces a unique, high-quality wood and resin jewelry range to Indiegogo

Dismayed with the lack of uniqueness in the jewelry market, a Toronto-based company called Enchanted Soul decided to create something different. They knew they could do better than some of the poor quality wooden rings they'd encountered on the internet. So they decided to create an all-natural range of their own.

The team at Enchanted Soul worked hard to create a ring more unique and of better quality than anything else on the market. Now, they'll deliver this to the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform (https://igg.me/at/EnchantedSoul) at a lower price than their competitors (approximately $60 per ring).

Team of Enchanted Soul, knew they were on to something when they put up on Facebook a batch of six rings they had created by hand. They sold them all.

In fact, one man was so stunned by the way the ring looked in the photographs that he bought one and used it to propose to his girlfriend. The beauty of the ring knocked her socks off and, of course, she said yes.

Enchanted Soul (https://igg.me/at/EnchantedSoul) is the kind of ring that people will pass on for generations. Each is carefully created by hand and imparted with natural materials such as flowers, wood, moss, amber, corals etc. The result makes each jewel look as if it contains its own hidden world.

In fact, all the staff at Enchanted Soul are perfectionists. They understand that wood and resin need patience, so they take the time to make sure everything is perfect. It's an incredibly satisfying process for them.

"We use the highest quality materials," Chirag Verma says(Owner). "Our wood is an air-dried hardwood and the difference shows itself in the quality of the finish. Fresh wood contains water and will make the final product somewhat fuzzy, blurry."

The team at Enchanted Soul see themselves as innovators. Together, they've created their own ultra-clear epoxy resin formula tailored for the brand. This cures much more slowly than other epoxy blends and so seals the wood perfectly. It won't yellow with time or when under sunlight. It's also tougher than market resins and smooths better during sanding.

They've also created their own coloring agents to work with this specific type of epoxy. These won't fade after a few months and so the rings will look vibrant for years to come.

The jewels can also be infused with luminescence. So some will glow in the dark.

Enchanted Soul is the first wood-and-resin ring to debut on crowdfunding platforms. This will allow them to order materials in bulk and so deliver at much lower prices.

For those who wish for something extra special, Enchanted Soul will also introduce a 'custom order' option. Customers can specify exactly how they want their ring to look and Enchanted Soul will design it that way.

Enchanted Soul

Chirag Verma (Owner)
Toronto, Canada
chirag.verma@hotmail.com
End
