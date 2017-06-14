Dan Segal joins Health Business Group

Industry veteran will lead consulting firm's practice in Australia and Asia

Dan Segal, Principal, Health Business Group

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Australia

• Consulting

• Healthcare Industry:

• Health Location:

• Boston - Massachusetts - US Subject:

• Executives

Contact

Karen Donovan

***@healthbusinessgroup.com Karen Donovan

End

-- Health Business Group a leading strategy consulting boutique advising companies, non-profits and investors in health care services, digital health, pharmaceutical services, and medical devices has appointed Dan Segal as Principal. Mr. Segal will lead Health Business Group's efforts in Australia and Asia; a major focus will be on supporting overseas clients' entry and growth in the US market.Segal was a co-founder of Brain Resource Ltd., a publicly traded neuroscience company, where he served as COO and a board member for the past 15 years. He has extensive experience in commercializing healthcare technologies in the US and globally, including strategic planning, regulatory navigation, clinical trial planning and execution, IT development, ISMS and GCP systems, business development, and reimbursement."We are thrilled that Dan has joined our team," said David E. Williams, president of Health Business Group. "He brings the knowledge, skills, and contacts needed to support Australian and Asian healthcare companies as they navigate the lucrative but complex American market, and he will be a strong addition to our client service teams.""I am pleased to be joining the Health Business Group," said Segal. "They are a highly experienced team that I have known for many years and hold in the utmost regard. Working with a Boston-based firm will provide my clients with strong links into the US healthcare ecosystem that are just not available remotely."Segal will divide his time between Australia, Asia and the US, and will work closely with Health Business Group colleagues in Boston, New Jersey and the West Coast.Earlier in his career, Segal was a Director in the Equities Research Department of Citigroup, where he was highly ranked as a telecommunications and technology sector analyst. He has been a member of the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants for 30 years and has qualifications in Science and Commerce: Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales, Bachelor of Science (Honors) from the University of Sydney and a Master of Science (Physics) from the University of New South Wales. He retains an active research interest in connections between physics and the brain and has authored both science and business articles, ranging from personalized medicine and digital health to semiconductor physics.###About Health Business Group:Health Business Group http://www.healthbusinessgroup.com is a leading strategy consulting boutique, advising companies, non-profits, and investors in healthcare services, digital health, medical devices, and pharmaceutical services. Our client service professionals average more than 20 years of health care consulting, industry and start-up experience.