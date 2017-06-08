News By Tag
PharMedQuest at Midwest Business Group on Health Conference
Founded in 1980, MBGH is one of the nation's leading coalitions representing over 120 employers covering over four million lives with over $4 billion in annual healthcare expenditures. MBGH offers education, research and community-based activities that increase the value of health benefits and health care services to improve the health and productivity of the workforce. Mr. Eng will be presenting on employer challenges and strategies for managing specialty drugs covered under the Medical Benefit, which represents up to 50% for all specialty drug costs.
ABOUT PHARMEDQUEST PharMedQuest, an Inc. 5000 company, delivers the highest cost-effective care to Patients by investing in optimal resources to build transformational & innovative tools, knowledge, and management for Clinicians & Payors. Our consulting experience allows us to provide the most robust process, comprehensive insight and sustainable value for our clients. Services include medical benefit management, 340B management, acute & chronic disease patient management and specialty pharmacy services. For more information about PharMedQuest call (714) 364-4008 or visit www.PharMedQuest.com.
