Work of HeART: A Night of Art, Beauty & Fashion Benefiting Texas Lawyers for Children On July 27

Elle Marie Beauty and Skin Snob present a NIGHT OF ART, BEAUTY & FASHION TO HELP ABUSED CHILDREN at Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas. Benefiting Texas Lawyers for Children
 
 
DALLAS - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Elle Marie Beauty, a skin and beauty care line based in Dallas, announced today that it is partnering with Skin Snob to present a "NIGHT OF ART, BEAUTY, & FASHION TO HELP ABUSED CHILDREN at Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas." The event will take place on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 6:30 to 9:00pm. It will benefit Texas Lawyers For Children. The Samuel Lynne Galleries location is 1105 Dragon St, Dallas, TX 75207.

Karen Lucchesi, co-founder of Elle Marie Beauty, said, "Elle Marie Beauty is proud to be associated with the Texas Lawyers For Children and to help present such a wonderful night. With so many children devoid of help in Texas courtrooms during urgent times of need, the TLC is solving a problem so desperately needed. We look forward to supporting the organization in its mission to help abused children who need legal representation."

The evening's scheduled events include exclusive designers launching their latest creations, celebrity models, silent and live auctions, and a luxurious night with designers, fashion and beauty vendors. Hors D'oeuvres and drinks will be served, and valet parking will be available.

According to the Texas Lawyers For Children website (TexasLawyersForChildren.org), the "TLC's mission is to improve case outcomes for abused and neglected children by enhancing the quality of legal services they receive. The most important decisions about an abused or neglected child's future are made in court. TLC exists to help ensure that those decisions are the best possible for the child."

According to Lucchesi, Elle Marie Beauty ( http://www.ellemariebeauty.com ) is a skin care company headquartered in Dallas and launched in 2017. The brand presents products that are high end, high quality, luxurious Skin, Eyes and Lash, and Body care products that are uniquely formulated using the trademarked "booster infusion system."

Michelle Johnson from Skin Snob, said, "Our body care system was created for those who crave hydrated, luminous skin. We subject our skin to damage on a daily basis. It doesn't matter your age – you are never too young or old to have hydrated, smooth, supple skin. Our products are formulated with clinically tested ingredients that will have you begging to be a 'skin snob' too."

She continued, "As a company, it was also our desire to give back. We are fortunate enough to come across Texas Lawyers for Children, and we are ecstatic to work with them and raise awareness. Our goal is to make a difference for these abused children and protect their rights. They deserve to be heard."

Parties interested in purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor or donating to the silent auction are welcome to visit this web page ( https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTkyODg= ). Media interested in contacting Lucchesi about the event or topics pertaining to skin care and beauty products may reach her through the Elle Marie Beauty website (include link) or the company's social media properties.

