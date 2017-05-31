NightLark Publishing Releases K.V. Scruggs' Debut Novel

North Carolina Author K.V. Scruggs' debut novel, What They Don't Know, pairs an unsettling picture of the future of healthcare with a healthy dose of conspiracy.

Contact

RL Bender, NightLark Publishing

***@nightlarkpublishing.com RL Bender, NightLark Publishing

End

-- In the year 2030, the government has seized control of healthcare. Routine treatment is administered to patients and monitored via in-home telemedicine. Hospitals have been replaced by the Center for Standardized Medicine (CSM). No one is a bigger proponent of the changes than reporter Cheyenne Rose, who lost her mother shortly after the Healthcare Crash of 2018 and her fiancé ten years later after a freak accident.Despite her incredible success and popularity, her life feels empty. Then she meets the Reid family and feels drawn to their simple and honest love for each other. When eight-year-old Ridge Reid's younger brother develops kidney failure, he agrees to donate one of his kidneys to save his brother's life. But Ridge unexpectedly dies on the table, and the doctor who performed the surgery vanishes.Faced with a conspiracy that runs far deeper than a single surgery, Cheyenne finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation. When one of her informants turns up dead, she realizes the people responsible will do almost anything to keep their secret. Cheyenne will risk everything to uncover the truth."Down a dark rabbit hole we go, following headstrong Cheyenne Rose and her need for the truth. This suspenseful tale is an anticipatory tale as much as it is a thriller. Intriguing and compelling, the story dares us to consider what kind of medical care we want for our nation and what we're willing to sacrifice to have it."- Nadia Hashimi, author of the Best Seller, The Pearl That Broke Its Shell"This propulsive, dystopian thriller thrusts you into a terrifying, futuristic medical world, and leaves you with an ending you'll never forget."- Sandra Block, author of The Girl Without a NameAbout the Author:K.V. Scruggs is an internal medicine physician, blogger, and novelist. She is an alumna of Clemson University and received her MD from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. She is currently working as a hospitalist and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina with her husband and two sons.She enjoys writing about current medical issues, and uses her blog as a platform to educate patients and their families. She is also a regular contributor to The Huffington Post. In her fiction writing, Dr. Scruggs not only draws from her experience as a physician, but as a wife, friend and mother.