Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy Improves Outcomes for Patients with Spinal Stenosis

Leading Orange County Physical Therapy Clinic Encourages Patients with Back Pain to Explore Surgery Alternatives
 
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy - a leading Orange County, Calif. physical therapy (PT) practice specializing in sports medicine, orthopedics, geriatrics and neurology - encourages patients diagnosed with lumbar spinal stenosis to postpone surgery and explore the alternative option of a physical therapy (PT) regime. The nearly 400,000 Americans diagnosed with the debilitating condition may be unexpectedly surprised by the high success rate of those who work with an experienced PT professional to ease their symptoms.
  "Our patients are often amazed by the results of PT and the role it plays in mitigating back pain and avoiding costly surgeries," says Ann Steinfeld, the Costa Mesa clinic's founder and CEO. "In fact, the results of a study suggesting that patients should first turn to a physical therapist was recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine."
  The study was conducted by a team that directly compared a single, evidence-based physical therapy regimen with decompression surgery in 169 participants who agreed to be randomly assigned to either approach. Research revealed comparable long-term outcomes, regardless of whether patients were assigned to the surgery or the physical therapy cohort. Additionally, study authors concluded that increases in function followed similar trajectories from baseline onward in both groups. Although the long-term outcomes of surgery and physical therapy are similar for this patient population, the short-term risks differ.
  Immediate decompression surgery—which involves removing the bony plate on the back of the vertebra where the stenosis is located—is an invasive procedure that comes with a high price tag and the prospect of complications. Meanwhile, similar outcomes can be achieved with an active, standardized PT regimen that involves general conditioning, lower extremity strengthening exercises and postural education.
  "Another component of the research worth noting is the importance of constructive provider-patient communication," adds Steinfeld. "We empower our patients with a shared decision-making process that results in the most appropriate treatment plan for each individual. Because symptomatic lumbar spinal stenosis frequently leads to lifestyle-limiting pain in older patients, we make it a priority to provide them with a regimen that's designed to reduce soft tissue pain, improve function and build muscle strength for the long term."

For media-related questions, contact Edan Devora, info@annsteinfeldpt.com or call (714) 556-1600.
For more information regarding Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy, visit: http://www.annsteinfeldpt.com.

Edan Devora
(714) 556-1600
info@annsteinfeldpt.com
