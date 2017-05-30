News By Tag
Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy Improves Outcomes for Patients with Spinal Stenosis
Leading Orange County Physical Therapy Clinic Encourages Patients with Back Pain to Explore Surgery Alternatives
"Our patients are often amazed by the results of PT and the role it plays in mitigating back pain and avoiding costly surgeries," says Ann Steinfeld, the Costa Mesa clinic's founder and CEO. "In fact, the results of a study suggesting that patients should first turn to a physical therapist was recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine."
The study was conducted by a team that directly compared a single, evidence-based physical therapy regimen with decompression surgery in 169 participants who agreed to be randomly assigned to either approach. Research revealed comparable long-term outcomes, regardless of whether patients were assigned to the surgery or the physical therapy cohort. Additionally, study authors concluded that increases in function followed similar trajectories from baseline onward in both groups. Although the long-term outcomes of surgery and physical therapy are similar for this patient population, the short-term risks differ.
Immediate decompression surgery—which involves removing the bony plate on the back of the vertebra where the stenosis is located—is an invasive procedure that comes with a high price tag and the prospect of complications. Meanwhile, similar outcomes can be achieved with an active, standardized PT regimen that involves general conditioning, lower extremity strengthening exercises and postural education.
"Another component of the research worth noting is the importance of constructive provider-patient communication,"
For media-related questions, contact Edan Devora, info@annsteinfeldpt.com or call (714) 556-1600.
For more information regarding Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy, visit: http://www.annsteinfeldpt.com.
Media Contact
Edan Devora
(714) 556-1600
info@annsteinfeldpt.com
