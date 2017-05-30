 
Invesment Leads To Get You Where You Need To Be

Oil and Gas, Private Placement, Reg D and Reg C, Gold and Silver Stocks and Bonds, Pinks Sheet, and many more types of leads available at the best price.
 
LOS ANGELES - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Data Alliance Group has 30 + years experience in fifnancial industry. We undertand you because we once were you. We give you qualified leads to make sure that your sales team does the job you hired them to do.


Our quality and pricing is what seperates us from the competition. Many of these people calling you are giving you the same lead you bought over a year ago, and telling you it is the hottest lead out there.


We care about you and your business. We give you the same service that we would expect from anybody we were doing business with. You will be treated with the respect that coffee is only for closers. Why have your people dialing away to only get hung up on? We do our best to make sure they are only dialing for dollars.

Please call us at (469) 704-9358 or email us your contact information at info@dataalliancegroup.com. Once we have had a chance to understand you and your goals we will do everything we can to help get you there.

We look forward to hearing from you, and halping you get to the finish line faster.

Data Alliance Group
469-704-9358
***@dataalliancegroup.com
