Tulsa Youth Symphony Announces New Administrative Director to Support Expansion

-- The Tulsa Youth Symphony is pleased to announce the creation of a new Administrative Director position, and has selected Jarrett Bastow to serve in that capacity.Jarrett is a talented musician, performing as a bassist in the Tulsa Symphony, Tulsa Opera and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. He also serves as personnel manager for the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Jarrett is also an accomplished teacher, providing private lessons to students and is a teaching artist in the elementary school residency program of SoNA. Jarrett has a Bachelor of Music Performance degree from Ithaca College, a Master of Music Performance degree from Northwestern University and is completing a Master of Arts Leadership and Administration degree from Colorado State University.In his new role, Jarrett will be responsible for coordinating fund raising activities and community outreach, as well as management of an array of day-to-day staff activities, which will include logistics of rehearsals and concert productions, auditions, promotional activities and parent outreach. "The orchestra's growth over the last few years has been significant, and the Board of Directors is very pleased to have Jarrett's talents at our disposal as we continue to expand our activities", said Stephen Curry, Board President. Enrollment in the programs has surged 20% in recent years.Ronald Wheeler continues to serve in the dual role of Executive Director and Music Director.About The Tulsa Area Youth Symphony Association:The Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra (TYSO) is an Oklahoma nonprofit arts organization, founded in 1963 with a defined mission to provide advanced orchestral training and performance experience for talented young musicians in Northeastern Oklahoma. Additionally, we hope to instill a love for music and stimulate an interest in the Arts that will create an audience and patrons for the future. The Youth Orchestras contribute to their community by presenting public concerts of some of the world's finest music. Currently over 200 students, ages 10 to 18, participate in the program's three orchestras.For more information, please visit our website or find us on Facebook.