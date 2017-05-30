News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Consortium Media + Public Relations announces two new team members
Katherine Carlton joins the agency as its new multi-media specialist. Carlton works with social media and press to project management and media coordination for different clients. She has worked on national campaigns, cultivating positive brand awareness and charitable outreach partnerships for clients.
Carlton graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing communications from California Lutheran University. She also studied at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.
Sarah MacMillan has been hired as CM+PR's new digital marketing & PR associate. As a recent graduate of California Lutheran University, MacMillan studied business management and marketing communications with an emphasis in advertising. She also spent time studying graphic design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Her strong background in search engine marketing and optimization, as well as Google AdWords and Google Analytics will enhance the firm's skills to CM+PR to further pave the road between PR, SEM and effective brand marketing.
CM+PR is headquartered on 4572 Telephone Road, Suite 913. Learn more at www.consortium-
About Consortium Media + Public Relations
Consortium Media is a renowned, award-winning firm known for its expertise through its Five Pillars of Marketing Success©, which strategically combines advertising, events & promotions, public relations, complementing web strategies, social media and creative design to build successful brands. Among Consortium Media's most notable clients include PODS®; statewide human services agency, Aspiranet; Ventura County Public Works Agency; Foster VC Kids a program of Ventura County Children and Family Services; VCHCA; FOOD Share of Ventura County, and more.
Contact
Alicia Rock
***@consortium-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse