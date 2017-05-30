 
Consortium Media + Public Relations announces two new team members

 
 
CM
CM
 
VENTURA, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Consortium Media + Public Relations (CM+PR), a brand development agency in Ventura, has added two professionals to its team. CM+PR combines advertising, public relations, creative, web, social media and promotions in its services to a wide range of local, statewide, national and international  clients.

Katherine Carlton joins the agency as its new multi-media specialist. Carlton works with social media and press to project management and media coordination for different clients. She has worked on national campaigns, cultivating positive brand awareness and charitable outreach partnerships for clients.

Carlton graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing communications from California Lutheran University. She also studied at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

Sarah MacMillan has been hired as CM+PR's new digital marketing & PR associate. As a recent graduate of California Lutheran University, MacMillan studied business management and marketing communications with an emphasis in advertising. She also spent time studying graphic design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Her strong background in search engine marketing and optimization, as well as Google AdWords and Google Analytics will enhance the firm's skills to CM+PR to further pave the road between PR, SEM and effective brand marketing.

CM+PR is headquartered on 4572 Telephone Road, Suite 913. Learn more at www.consortium-media.com, or call at 805 654-1564.

About Consortium Media + Public Relations

Consortium Media is a renowned, award-winning firm known for its expertise through its Five Pillars of Marketing Success©, which strategically combines advertising, events & promotions, public relations, complementing web strategies, social media and creative design to build successful brands. Among Consortium Media's most notable clients include PODS®; statewide human services agency, Aspiranet; Ventura County Public Works Agency; Foster VC Kids a program of Ventura County Children and Family Services; VCHCA; FOOD Share of Ventura County, and more.

End
