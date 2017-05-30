Indianapolis Salon Collaborates with Saks Fifth Avenue for Men's Photoshoot

INDIANAPOLIS
G Michael Salon partners with Saks Fifth Avenue
June 5, 2017
-- As Men's haircuts and styles continue to push the boundaries, G Michael Salon thought it fitting to put together their favorite inspiration photos into a collection of stylist gents. Combining the classic crew cuts, slicked back styles and pompadours with the modern side parts, fades and polished quiffs creates dapper looks with an edgy rock-n-roll vibe that is sure to get you noticed. Recently named one of the Top 200 Salons in the United States, G Michael Salon is no stranger to awards, magazine exposure, news segments and social media boldness. Employing a staff of 17 stylists with a vast knowledge for all things hair, owner Greg Lee, attributes the salon's success to the extensive advanced education that he offers throughout the year and also by personally training each and every one on his Design Team. Located on Indy's North side at the Ironworks at Keystone building, Lee also suggests that "Location, location, location" plays a big role in being able to reach more people in his community and create more connections with other local businesses. All of the men's clothing for this shoot was provided by Saks Fifth Avenue located at the Keystone at the Crossing Fashion Mall in Indy. Makeup artist on set was Malanie Rutherford and photos by Greg Perez Studio. To view the complete men's haircut collection by G Michael Salon in Indianapolis, please visit: http://gmichaelsalon.com