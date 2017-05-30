 
News By Tag
* Saks Fifth Avenue
* Men
* Haircuts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indianapolis
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Indianapolis Salon Collaborates with Saks Fifth Avenue for Men's Photoshoot

 
 
G Michael Salon partners with Saks Fifth Avenue
G Michael Salon partners with Saks Fifth Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- As Men's haircuts and styles continue to push the boundaries, G Michael Salon thought it fitting to put together their favorite inspiration photos into a collection of stylist gents. Combining the classic crew cuts, slicked back styles and pompadours with the modern side parts, fades and polished quiffs creates dapper looks with an edgy rock-n-roll vibe that is sure to get you noticed. Recently named one of the Top 200 Salons in the United States, G Michael Salon is no stranger to awards, magazine exposure, news segments and social media boldness. Employing a staff of 17 stylists with a vast knowledge for all things hair, owner Greg Lee, attributes the salon's success to the extensive advanced education that he offers throughout the year and also by personally training each and every one on his Design Team. Located on Indy's North side at the Ironworks at Keystone building, Lee also suggests that "Location, location, location" plays a big role in being able to reach more people in his community and create more connections with other local businesses. All of the men's clothing for this shoot was provided by Saks Fifth Avenue located at the Keystone at the Crossing Fashion Mall in Indy. Makeup artist on set was Malanie Rutherford and photos by Greg Perez Studio. To view the complete men's haircut collection by G Michael Salon in Indianapolis, please visit: http://gmichaelsalon.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmichaelsalon.com Email Verified
Phone:317-773-7700
Tags:Saks Fifth Avenue, Men, Haircuts
Industry:Beauty
Location:Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G Michael Salon PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share