-- Tech Acquisitions has named Bonny Wu as Manager Director."Also, my goal is to increase Chinese cross border M&A middle market deals."Tech Acquisitions is pleased to announce the addition of Mrs. Bonny Wu as Managing Director to the firm's mergers and acquisition management team.About Tech Acquisitions:Founded in 1991, TecAcq M&A, specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions, ESOP's, Business Development Strategy, Pre-Due Diligence Support, Post Merger Transactions, and Corporate Finance for closely held middle-market companies. For more than a decade, TecAcq M&A has gained access to literally thousands of qualified buyers and sellers both domestically & internationally.Tecacq M&A has progressed by adopting the simple philosophy of professionalism, and service that service most industries from; Energy, Service, Manufacturing, Security, Technology, Distribution, and Health Care.