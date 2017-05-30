News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tech Acquisitions has named Bonny Wu as Manager Director
Tech Acquisitions is pleased to announce the addition of Mrs. Bonny Wu as Managing Director to the firm's mergers and acquisition management team.
"I am very excited to join the Tech Acquisitions team as Managing Director, and use my many years of business experience" said Bonny.
"Also, my goal is to increase Chinese cross border M&A middle market deals."
Tech Acquisitions is pleased to announce the addition of Mrs. Bonny Wu as Managing Director to the firm's mergers and acquisition management team.
About Tech Acquisitions:
Founded in 1991, TecAcq M&A, specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions, ESOP's, Business Development Strategy, Pre-Due Diligence Support, Post Merger Transactions, and Corporate Finance for closely held middle-market companies. For more than a decade, TecAcq M&A has gained access to literally thousands of qualified buyers and sellers both domestically & internationally.
Tecacq M&A has progressed by adopting the simple philosophy of professionalism, and service that service most industries from; Energy, Service, Manufacturing, Security, Technology, Distribution, and Health Care.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse