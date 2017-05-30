News By Tag
Texas Trust Awards Two MISD Seniors with $4,000 Scholarships
The Texas Trust MISD Fine Arts and Engineering Scholarships provide $1,000 per year for the next four years.
Jaelyn Bethea of Lake Ridge High School received the annual Rita Hamner Scholarship. Jaelyn plans to major in computer engineering at UT Austin. She attained a GPA of 101 and ranked 10th in her class. Bethea served as National Honor Society historian and was the head programmer of the Ben Barber Robotics Team. She received an Award of Excellence from the National Academy of Future Scientists, an annual program devoted to training future technology leaders.
The Bill Hallmark scholarship was awarded to Mansfield High School's Seth Michael Moran, who achieved a GPA of 100 and ranked 40th in his class. Moran will attend Dallas Baptist University, where he plans to major in music and business. Moran was active in music and theater throughout high school and served as the choir student director his senior year. He participated in various UIL competitions and received the First Division UIL State Solo and Ensemblist award in 2016. He also attained the highest ranking award – the Gold Medal Achievement – in the international Royal Rangers.
"Jaelyn and Seth are outstanding students. Our hope is that this scholarship will help them achieve their educational goals, so that they may have a bright future," said Shelley Carlson, vice president of marketing for Texas Trust. "We hope they will continue to pursue their passions and dreams."
The Rita Hamner and Bill Hallmark scholarships are named in honor of former Texas Trust board members. The Rita Hamner award is for students pursuing a degree in science and technology. The Bill Hallmark scholarship goes to students pursuing a degree in fine arts.
About Texas Trust Credit Union
Texas Trust Credit Union was created in 1936 when a group of Chance Vought Aircraft Corporation employees pooled their savings so they could help each other achieve financial goals. Today, more than 84,500 members are served through checking and savings accounts; loans (personal, mortgage, auto, and small business); credit cards; insurance products; and investment services. Texas Trust Credit Union supports local students through its "Spirit Debit Rewards" program. With every eligible swipe of an SDR card, funds are donated to the school or district of the member's choosing. To date, Texas Trust has donated over $1.4 million since August 2011. Texas Trust serves members in Dallas, Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, and Johnson counties through 17 locations in Mansfield, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, DeSoto, Hurst, and Athens. With assets of $1 billion, Texas Trust is one of the largest credit unions in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. For more information, visit http://www.TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on facebook.com/
