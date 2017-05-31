News By Tag
* Pki
* Smartcard
* 2fa
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Versasec and cryptovision Form Technology Partnership
Smart Card Management Systems Company customizes its Credential Management System to Support the cryptovision ePKI Smart Card Applet and sc/interface middleware
With today's announcement, Versasec has solidified its position as the company that supports more types of PKI credentials, such as smart cards, than any other smart card management system in the market.
"One of our goals has been ensuring that customers all over the world can manage their different security and identity management credentials through one system, vSEC:CMS," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. "By supporting the cryptovision sc/interface PKCS#11-Module, we are now adding a long list of additional smart cards to our existing list of supported smart cards."
cryptovision, based in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, has specialized in cryptography and identity solutions for 18 years, with hundreds of successful projects delivered. Its ePKI card application is used in numerous large-scale enterprise IT projects and provides enhanced security based on digital certificates. It is also a central component of cryptovision's ePasslet Suite, a collection of Java Card applets for eID document applications. With each applet implementing some dedicated eID functionality, deploying customized multi-functional eID documents is both simple and secure.
The ePKI Applet provides PKI (Public Key Infrastructure)
"Securing user identities has never been more important, but enterprises and their employees often cringe if the process seems overly complex," said Marco Smeja, Executive Vice President of Sales at cryptovision. "By partnering with Versasec, which greatly simplifies identity and access management, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to protect their data from both external and insider threats."
About cryptovision
cryptovision is a world-leading specialist for cryptography and electronic identity solutions. Drawing from a substantial depth of experiences in all areas of cryptographic technology, cryptovision's mission is to secure electronic identities and protect information to enable digital evolution without losing the fundamentals that their community of self-determined humans is built upon. More than 150 million people worldwide make daily use of cryptovision's products in sectors such as government, technology, financial, defense, automotive, retail and industry. Based on their experience, cryptovision believes that their solutions for secure electronic identities and information protection are key for digital evolution. To learn more, visit their website: https://www.cryptovision.com/
About Versasec
Versasec is a leading IT solutions provider in the identity and access management space with focus on easy deployment of smart cards with innovative smart card management systems. Our customers are organizations that demand high security and ease of use. Our state of the art solutions enable our customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials, such as smart cards, more cost efficiently than other solutions on the market.
Our mission is to provide solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, thus allowing organizations of all sizes to implement high levels of security. We also offer first class support, maintenance, and training. Our customers include: HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Alstom, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Stockholm, New York, Reedwood City, the United Kingdom, Dubai, France and Germany.
Our products and services can be bought and delivered worldwide by use of an extensive reseller network and through the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com
Media Contact
Versasec
versasec@rainierco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse