I want to offer you an opportunity to contribute to housing for veterans

 
 
InHonorOfVetsEagle
InHonorOfVetsEagle
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- First and foremost, I want to offer you an opportunity to contribute to housing for veterans AND at the same time, start a TBC account for nothing! Here's my special offer.

Make a contribution in US dollars to my "low cost homes for veterans" project (VetFusion Inc.), and I will give you the equivalent digital funds in a TBC account(Crypto currency similar to Bitcoin). This digital currency is currently increasing in value at 2% PER DAY, so you have the potential making a lot of money, while helping create homes for vets.

I don't know how long I can keep this offer going, so visit www.TBCPeerToPeer.info to join TheBillionCoin Community and create a TBC Wallet (see yellow area at bottom of page) and you can:

1) Change a homeless veteran's life by helping him/her have a home and get off the streets.
2) Create the potential of major income for yourself far beyond what you contribute.
3) Have a plaque or brick placed in the Foyer or Walkway of the Community Center in Scottsmoor, Florida, to memorialize someone you love or recognize an organization or business for their support.

Let's do this:  $100, $500, $1,000 or more. Whatever you are called to donate, I'll match it with TBC funds to your own personal TBC Wallet that can grow dramatically.

"Together, we can change the world. It starts by helping each other achieve our dreams." Bruce Goldwell, author

Available Wall of Honors Spots Still Available
High Honors $50,000 (4 of 4 Spots)
** Same as Platinum
** Plus invite to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Platinum $10,000 (4 of 4 Spots)
**18x18 Engraved Plaque in Foyer
**12x12 Brick in Walkway
Duplicate Plaque Keepsake

Gold $5,000 (8 of 8 Spots)
**12x12 Engrave Plaque in Foyer
**12x12 Brick in Walkway
**Duplicate Plaque Keepsake

Silver $1,000 (9 of 12 Spots)
**12x12 Engraved Brick in Foyer
*4x8 Brick in Walkway
**Duplicate Brick Keepsake

Bronze $500.00 (15 of 16 Spots)
*12x12 Brick in Walkway
**Duplicate Brick Keepsake

Diamond $100.00
*4x8 Brick in Walkway
**Duplicate Brick Keepsake

Crystal $50.00
** 1x3 Engraved Name Plate in Foyer

To Donate visit: http://www.InHonorOfVets.info

Bloggers and articles writers have permission to share this PR with others.

Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
