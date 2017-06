InHonorOfVetsEagle

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Veterans

* Housing

* Fundraiser Industry:

* Society Location:

* Orlando - Florida - US Subject:

* Deals

Contact

Bruce Barbre

***@brucegoldwell.com Bruce Barbre

End

-- First and foremost, I want to offer you an opportunity to contribute to housing for veterans AND at the same time, start a TBC account for nothing! Here's my special offer.Make a contribution in US dollars to my "low cost homes for veterans" project (VetFusion Inc.), and I will give you the equivalent digital funds in a TBC account(Crypto currency similar to Bitcoin). This digital currency is currently increasing in value at 2% PER DAY, so you have the potential making a lot of money, while helping create homes for vets.I don't know how long I can keep this offer going, so visit www.TBCPeerToPeer.info to join TheBillionCoin Community and create a TBC Wallet (see yellow area at bottom of page) and you can:1) Change a homeless veteran's life by helping him/her have a home and get off the streets.2) Create the potential of major income for yourself far beyond what you contribute.3) Have a plaque or brick placed in the Foyer or Walkway of the Community Center in Scottsmoor, Florida, to memorialize someone you love or recognize an organization or business for their support.Let's do this: $100, $500, $1,000 or more. Whatever you are called to donate, I'll match it with TBC funds to your own personal TBC Wallet that can grow dramatically."Together, we can change the world. It starts by helping each other achieve our dreams." Bruce Goldwell, authorAvailable Wall of Honors Spots Still AvailableHigh Honors $50,000 (4 of 4 Spots)** Same as Platinum** Plus invite to Ribbon Cutting CeremonyPlatinum $10,000 (4 of 4 Spots)**18x18 Engraved Plaque in Foyer**12x12 Brick in WalkwayDuplicate Plaque KeepsakeGold $5,000 (8 of 8 Spots)**12x12 Engrave Plaque in Foyer**12x12 Brick in Walkway**Duplicate Plaque KeepsakeSilver $1,000 (9 of 12 Spots)**12x12 Engraved Brick in Foyer*4x8 Brick in Walkway**Duplicate Brick KeepsakeBronze $500.00 (15 of 16 Spots)*12x12 Brick in Walkway**Duplicate Brick KeepsakeDiamond $100.00*4x8 Brick in Walkway**Duplicate Brick KeepsakeCrystal $50.00** 1x3 Engraved Name Plate in FoyerTo Donate visit: http://www.InHonorOfVets.info **************Bloggers and articles writers have permission to share this PR with others.