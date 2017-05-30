News By Tag
The Connection Leases 13,000 SF at New Haven, Conn., Office Property
Colliers Represents Non-Profit in Consolidation Play at 900 Chapel Street
The move to 900 Chapel Street accommodates a consolidation of two local Connection operations, according to Colliers' Jeffrey Williams, who headed the site search with Hollis Pugh of the global commercial real estate services firm's Stamford, Conn., office. John Keogh of Dow Condon d/b/a Colliers International served as landlord broker for PMC Property Group, which owns 900 Chapel Street.
The Connection has served Connecticut for more than 40 years. Each month, thousands of people throughout the state are assisted by the group's behavioral health, family support and community justice programs. According to The Connection's website, these programs reunite families; break the generational cycles of abuse and neglect; create safer, healthier communities;
"This location is particularly well suited for The Connection, offering its clients direct accessibility from regional mass transit and major roadways," noted Williams, Colliers' Executive Managing Director | Market Leader. "The organization will benefit from the efficiencies of consolidation while enjoying the security, privacy and branding opportunities afforded by full-floor occupancy."
The transaction marks Williams' and Pugh's first completed assignment for The Connection.
