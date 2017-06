The Connection Leases 13,000 SF at New Haven, Conn., Office Property

Colliers Represents Non-Profit in Consolidation Play at 900 Chapel Street

900 Chapel Street

Contact

Caryl Communications

***@caryl.com Caryl Communications

End

-- Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity)represented The Connection Inc. (http://www.theconnectioninc.org/)in a recent, 13,122-square-foot lease at 900 Chapel Street in New Haven. The private, non-profit human service and community development agency will occupy the full penthouse floor at the 142,439-square-foot, 13-story office tower.The move to 900 Chapel Street accommodates a consolidation of two local Connection operations, according to Colliers' Jeffrey Williams, who headed the site search with Hollis Pugh of the global commercial real estate services firm's Stamford, Conn., office. John Keogh of Dow Condon d/b/a Colliers International served as landlord broker for PMC Property Group, which owns 900 Chapel Street.The Connection has served Connecticut for more than 40 years. Each month, thousands of people throughout the state are assisted by the group's behavioral health, family support and community justice programs. According to The Connection's website, these programs reunite families; break the generational cycles of abuse and neglect; create safer, healthier communities;and assist with mental illness and addiction issues."This location is particularly well suited for The Connection, offering its clients direct accessibility from regional mass transit and major roadways," noted Williams, Colliers' Executive Managing Director | Market Leader. "The organization will benefit from the efficiencies of consolidation while enjoying the security, privacy and branding opportunities afforded by full-floor occupancy."The transaction marks Williams' and Pugh's first completed assignment for The Connection.-- End --Colliers International ( http://www.colliers.com/ ) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/ Colliers ): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc)Evelyn Weiss Francisco, Vice PresidentCaryl CommunicationsPhone: 201-796-7788Email: evelyn@caryl.com