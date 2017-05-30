News By Tag
"Taking AIM: Affirming, Inspiring, and Motivating"
200+ Stories in Vicki D. King's 'Taking AIM' Affirm, Inspire, & Motivate!
The majority of anecdotes are prefaced with God's Word, which will assist in bringing home how His principles apply to daily life. The stories are taken from the things that occur during normal, everyday lives, including such mundane things as driving to work, waiting in line, and even taking out the garbage.
Author Vicki D. King hopes these stories will encourage readers to delve further into God's Words, enabling them to live the life God has meant for them to live. It makes for inspired reading!
About the Author: Vicki D. King was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. After serving three years in the U.S. Marine Corps, she earned a degree in accounting from Roosevelt University in Chicago. She and her husband, Bill, are parents of two grown children and two grandsons. When not writing, she can be found watching romance movies or working out. This is her fifth book.
"This life-affirming book provides plenty of motivation for readers to digest. It can change lives and we are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
TAKING AIM: AFFIRMING, INSPIRING, AND MOTIVATING (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
