200+ Stories in Vicki D. King's 'Taking AIM' Affirm, Inspire, & Motivate!

Taking AIM

End

-- The collection of over 200 religious stories in the book Taking AIM: Affirming, Inspiring, and Motivatingcan be enjoyed in several ways. Stories can be read individually, the book can be read from cover to cover, and its contents can also be used as a daily devotional.The majority of anecdotes are prefaced with God's Word, which will assist in bringing home how His principles apply to daily life. The stories are taken from the things that occur during normal, everyday lives, including such mundane things as driving to work, waiting in line, and even taking out the garbage.Author Vicki D. King hopes these stories will encourage readers to delve further into God's Words, enabling them to live the life God has meant for them to live. It makes for inspired reading!About the Author: Vicki D. King was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. After serving three years in the U.S. Marine Corps, she earned a degree in accounting from Roosevelt University in Chicago. She and her husband, Bill, are parents of two grown children and two grandsons. When not writing, she can be found watching romance movies or working out. This is her fifth book."This life-affirming book provides plenty of motivation for readers to digest. It can change lives and we are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.TAKING AIM: AFFIRMING, INSPIRING, AND MOTIVATING (ISBN: 978-1-68181-937-2) is now available for $28.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website: http://sbprabooks.com/ VictoriaDKing or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.WHOLESALERS:This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLCwww.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.ushttp://pinterest.com/sbpra/https://twitter.com/SBPRAhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra