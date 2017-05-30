News By Tag
HISCI Testifies Before New Jersey Senate Committee In Favor of Vendor Credentialing Bill
Legislation would establish uniform statewide certification process for representatives of healthcare industry suppliers and service providers entering healthcare facilities
Healthcare industry representatives (HCIRs) currently must be credentialed by private firms before they are permitted entry to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Requirements vary between firms and often between hospitals using the same firm. Requirements change with little or no notice, creating administrative hassles for HCIRs and delaying delivery of essential medical supplies, equipment, service and training to healthcare facilities. Healthcare sector suppliers and service providers pay $200-400 per employee, per facility in New Jersey in order to apply for their credentials, with additional costs incurred for drug testing, background checks and vaccinations.
The executive director of HISCI, Kurt Gallagher, expressed appreciation to the members of the New Jersey Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee for their vote to create consistent vendor credentialing requirements throughout New Jersey. "Vendor credentialing has been a pain point for healthcare industry suppliers and service providers for years.That's why HISCI helped to develop best practices to streamline the credentialing process in an effort to establish uniform, transparent requirements. With the enactment of New Jersey Senate Bill 2332, we get to take those best practices off the proverbial dusty shelf and see them implemented in way that makes it easier for healthcare suppliers and service providers to do business," said Gallagher.
HISCI submitted testimony in support of S. 2332 at the June 1 hearing. Marcia Frieze, CEO of HISCI member company Case Medical, Inc., testified in favor of the bill as well, along with a medical device consultant who provides instrumentation and service to surgeons in New Jersey, Michael Smith of Karma International, LLC. Frieze and Smith shared with the committee about the significant financial costs and burdens their companies have incurred under the current patchwork of disparate vendor credentialing requirements.
"Vendor credentialing costs Case Medical thousands of dollars every year. My company endures other burdens as requirements change without notice, costing staff time and putting my company's reputation on the line due to delayed delivery of service to hospitals," said Frieze.
S. 2332 was conceived when Frieze raised the issue of vendor credentialing before the New Jersey Red Tape Commission on March 11, 2016. "I appreciate the willingness of Lieutenant Governor Guadagno and Senator Gordon to take up the vendor credentialing issue. I am encouraged that the bill moved forward and to see that it has a real chance of enactment this year," said Frieze.
HISCI was joined by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey and other organizations in supporting the bill.
Over the past decade, HISCI worked with other organizations in the healthcare sector as a participant in the Coalition for Best Practices in HCIR Requirements (now the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing)
About the Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute (HISCI)
The Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Institute (HISCI) is a collaborative association that represents the healthcare supply chain, including suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers. HISCI's mission is to be a "performance improvement"
Contact
Kurt Gallagher
***@hiscionline.org
