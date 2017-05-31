 
News By Tag
* Michigan Seo
* Michigan Web Design
* Michigan Website Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clinton Township
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

Michigan SEO and Web Design Company Celebrates 16 Years!

DMG Computer, a Michigan SEO, Michigan website design, and local IT services company celebrates 16 years of business, starting in 2001.
 
 
DMG Computer
DMG Computer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Michigan Seo
Michigan Web Design
Michigan Website Design

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Clinton Township - Michigan - US

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- From its humble beginnings as just an idea while sitting in school, DMG Computer has grown to become the best Michigan SEO and Michigan website design company. Since 2001, we have helped over a thousand clients with their local SEO, web design, and IT needs. Through networking, hand-built systems, servers, and even custom databases, we've helped hundreds of our customers improve their local Michigan companies and organizations through technology.

Over the last 16 years, DMG Computer has helped even more businesses and organizations by creating and designing awesome websites and providing amazing national and local SEO services. During this time, we have had the pleasure of helping over 1,000 customers throughout southeast Michigan (and beyond) create and grow their web presence through custom websites. We've also helped these companies and organizations be found by new customers using our search engine optimization techniques, and improve their onsite locations with our local IT services and consulting. Over the years, DMG Computer has ranked countless clients on the first page of Google, Yahoo, Bing, and more. Tallied up, we've ranked over 60,000 keywords and phrases on the first page of search results. These high rankings have helped our SEO clients grow themselves 24 hours a day.

Since 2001, we have delivered priceless returns on our customers' IT investments. Through our extensive knowledge of web design and SEO practices, we deliver new customers to businesses every single day. By using our strategies and implementing our plans, we help our customers reach their target markets day in and day out.

Let us educate you about search marketing and choose a strategy that's right for you and your business. We are constantly researching, testing, connecting, and finding other ways to stay on top of this always-changing industry. We want to ensure that we offer you the best, most relevant advice to help you succeed. Our best solution to web design and SEO is simple…we do the work while you focus on what matters most, your customers!

In the beginning, we did computer repair and websites only. Today, DMG Computer is a one-stop-shop for your all of your IT needs: SEO, web design, top-quality database solutions, custom programming, computer systems, network servers, repairs, networking, and other technology services.

Let our 16 years of experience help your business or organization grow. Contact DMG Computer today. http://www.dmgcomputer.com

# # #

About DMG Computer and Glaeser Enterprises, LLC:

DMG Computer is a metro Detroit, Michigan area leader of top-quality websites, search engine optimization, computer systems, repairs, networking, and other services. In addition, DMG Computer provides unparalleled support on everything they sell, setup, and service. DMG Computer's customers return over and over for their outstanding services, low prices, and unparalleled support. Though DMG Computer is a leader in Michigan website design, development, and maintenance, they provide website design for any company or organization anywhere in the world. DMG Computer offers search engine optimization (SEO) services, which Glaeser Enterprises utilize in each of our websites. DMG Computer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glaeser Enterprises, LLC. Glaeser Enterprises, LLC is a leader in Internet marketing, providing numerous marketing vehicles for various industries and professions. With over 1,600 websites under their ownership and operation, Glaeser Enterprises, LLC is a trusted source of high-quality, low-cost online marketing. Clients of Glaeser Enterprises experience a return-on-investment that is unmatched in the industry, along with unparalleled service and results.

Contact
Glaeser Enterprises, LLC
***@glaeserenterprises.com
End
Source:DMG Computer
Email:***@glaeserenterprises.com Email Verified
Tags:Michigan Seo, Michigan Web Design, Michigan Website Design
Industry:Internet
Location:Clinton Township - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Glaeser Enterprises, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share