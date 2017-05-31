News By Tag
Michigan SEO and Web Design Company Celebrates 16 Years!
DMG Computer, a Michigan SEO, Michigan website design, and local IT services company celebrates 16 years of business, starting in 2001.
Over the last 16 years, DMG Computer has helped even more businesses and organizations by creating and designing awesome websites and providing amazing national and local SEO services. During this time, we have had the pleasure of helping over 1,000 customers throughout southeast Michigan (and beyond) create and grow their web presence through custom websites. We've also helped these companies and organizations be found by new customers using our search engine optimization techniques, and improve their onsite locations with our local IT services and consulting. Over the years, DMG Computer has ranked countless clients on the first page of Google, Yahoo, Bing, and more. Tallied up, we've ranked over 60,000 keywords and phrases on the first page of search results. These high rankings have helped our SEO clients grow themselves 24 hours a day.
Since 2001, we have delivered priceless returns on our customers' IT investments. Through our extensive knowledge of web design and SEO practices, we deliver new customers to businesses every single day. By using our strategies and implementing our plans, we help our customers reach their target markets day in and day out.
Let us educate you about search marketing and choose a strategy that's right for you and your business. We are constantly researching, testing, connecting, and finding other ways to stay on top of this always-changing industry. We want to ensure that we offer you the best, most relevant advice to help you succeed. Our best solution to web design and SEO is simple…we do the work while you focus on what matters most, your customers!
In the beginning, we did computer repair and websites only. Today, DMG Computer is a one-stop-shop for your all of your IT needs: SEO, web design, top-quality database solutions, custom programming, computer systems, network servers, repairs, networking, and other technology services.
Let our 16 years of experience help your business or organization grow. Contact DMG Computer today. http://www.dmgcomputer.com
About DMG Computer and Glaeser Enterprises, LLC:
DMG Computer is a metro Detroit, Michigan area leader of top-quality websites, search engine optimization, computer systems, repairs, networking, and other services. In addition, DMG Computer provides unparalleled support on everything they sell, setup, and service. DMG Computer's customers return over and over for their outstanding services, low prices, and unparalleled support. Though DMG Computer is a leader in Michigan website design, development, and maintenance, they provide website design for any company or organization anywhere in the world. DMG Computer offers search engine optimization (SEO) services, which Glaeser Enterprises utilize in each of our websites. DMG Computer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glaeser Enterprises, LLC. Glaeser Enterprises, LLC is a leader in Internet marketing, providing numerous marketing vehicles for various industries and professions. With over 1,600 websites under their ownership and operation, Glaeser Enterprises, LLC is a trusted source of high-quality, low-cost online marketing. Clients of Glaeser Enterprises experience a return-on-investment that is unmatched in the industry, along with unparalleled service and results.
Contact
Glaeser Enterprises, LLC
***@glaeserenterprises.com
