Enhance Your Natural Beauty With Lash Extensions!

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
ROCKAWAY, N.J. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Did you ever want to enahnce your look, but did not know how to go about it?

With eyelash extensions your eyes will pop!

Amazing Lash Studio in Rockaway offers an introductory deal of $79.99 for any set of lashes for new clients. Choose from lash styles that fit your lifestyle and preference. Using a patented application process, a lash stylist will attach individual, natural looking lashes to your lash line. They will help you achieve your desired look and relax in your personal suite. Choose from four lash styles including sexy, cute, gorgeous and natural.

The lash specialists at Amazing Lash Studio of Rockaway suggest coming in for a refill every 2 to 4 weeks. A refill is needed to fill in any lashes that have fallen out due to the cycle of your natural lashes growing out. Refill appointments usually take about 50-60 minutes to refill.


Lash extensions are a low maintenance beauty routine that will have you looking put together all the time!

Take advantage of these special offers:

Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)

Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Rockaway, New Jersey today http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/rockaway/rockaway or call ( 973) 989-0100. Flexible hours for any schedule from Monday through Friday 10AM - 8PM, Saturday 9AM- 6PM and Sunday 10AM-5PM.

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Eyelash Extensions, Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway
Industry:Beauty
Location:Rockaway - New Jersey - United States
