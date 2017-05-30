 
News By Tag
* Ios
* Android
* Love
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tallinn
  Harjumaa
  Estonia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


LoveNote - The Modern Way to Say "I Love You" released for iOS and Android

Indrek Vändrik has announced his next mobile app with a romance twist.
 
TALLINN, Estonia - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- In the times of terror and heartache there is a need for an app that helps to sahre love and brung people closer to each other. LoveNote is a modern way to declare your love to your partner. Forget the paper pen and handwritten notes. With LoveNote mobile app you are able to send your love from where ever you are.

The app allows you to easily share your love notes with your loved one. Just get the app, insert your names and type in all the reasons to love. Once the list is complete you can generate an unique love code. Send the love code to your loved one and they can unlock all the love notes from their LoveNote app. It's a truly modern way to get your "100 reasons I love you" letter to your partner.

LoveNote is part of the campaign "1 App a month" that is daring challenge for Indrek Vändrik to make one app or game in one month for the year of 2017. LoveNote is the app created in May. More info and apps can be found at http://drik.eu

LoveNote is available on:

AppStore: https://goo.gl/1ZTtR0
Google Play: https://goo.gl/QXSQiz

Contact
Indrek Vändrik
***@drik.eu
End
Source:Indrek Vändrik
Email:***@drik.eu Email Verified
Tags:Ios, Android, Love
Industry:Mobile
Location:Tallinn - Harjumaa - Estonia
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Guerrilla Bandit News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share