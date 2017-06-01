News By Tag
Omega Institute Taps HealthyLife.Net's Linda Mackenzie to Conduct Progressive Psychic Workshop
HealthyLife.net Radio host Linda Mackenzie is conducting an exclusive Omega Institute workshop to help people ethically develop their abilities for positive change.
"Since ancient times psychic abilities have been known and respected," Mackenzie explains. "Today confusing and often untruthful ideas surround these abilities.It's time for people to understand that we all have psychic ability which we can purposefully use."
Linda Mackenzie's professional accomplishments are as varied and mind-blowing as theconcept of 17 different psychic abilities. She is a former data-com engineer for major airlines and Fortune 1000 companies. In the world of entertainment, she is a multi-time published author, radio host and high-profile figure in electronic media with the 15-year profitable and successful HealthyLife.net Radio Network. She has appeared in several award-winning documentaries, and almost all network and cable TV stations, including Discovery, BBC and the History Channel.And, throughout the metaphysical world and recent decades, Mackenzie is one of the world's most profound and beloved psychics with a weighty clientele list including political figures, celebrities and corporate executives.
"Learning about and actually utilizing psychic abilities, is a different journey for each individual."
WHAT: Expand Your Psychic Ability
WHERE: Omega Institute, Rhinebeck, New York (20 minutes from Woodstock)
WHEN: July 9 – July 14, 2017
Omega Institute: At the forefront of the human development movement since 1977, Omega gleans 23,000+
For More Info: http://www.lindamackenzie.net/
To Register: https://www.eomega.org/
Media Contact: Kelly Despal 310-371-5444
Contact
Linda Mackenzie
***@lindamackenzie.net
