San Antonio Based Starlight Homes Specializes In Memory Care
Starlight Homes offers two San Antonio assisted living facilities, each of which focuses on memory care. The company has a staff that is experienced in caring for those with dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and other memory impairments.
Owners of the facility, Andreen and Andre McDonald, offer specialized care for those suffering from all forms of memory impairment. The owners ensure that their facilities are equipped and staffed to offer the highest quality of care for their residents. Memory loss requires around the clock supervision as well as a structured and comfortable environment. Starlight Homes meets these requirements by hiring staff members who are skilled and trained in these areas and who can provide the specialized care needed to those who suffer from memory loss.
Starlight Homes ensures that each and every staff member receives the required education and training to care properly for those with these conditions. All requirements set forth by the State of Texas for San Antonio assisted living facilities are met by each staff member. The homes offer a more personalized approach to memory loss care and the owners urge those who need such a facility to reach out to them to schedule a consultation and a tour of their two facilities.
About Starlight Homes
Starlight Homes is a small assisted living facility in San Antonio that is owned and operated by Andreen and Andre McDonald. The couple moved to Texas from Jamaica after having cared for elderly loved ones who suffered from memory loss. Mrs. McDonald has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a major in Finance. Mr. McDonald holds a Master's degree in Engineering. The couple operates both of their San Antonio locations with the help of their qualified and educated staff. Their goal is to offer a structured environment that allows residents to live as independently as possible. More information can be found at: http://starlight4u.com.
