Minkels showcases the importance of strategic partnerships during Datacloud Europe in Monaco
Christiaan van Terheijden (CEO Minkels): "Datacloud Europe is an important event for us. The setting is just perfect; the right people and themes covering today's data centre and cloud challenges such as energy-efficiency, cost reduction and availability. We are honoured that we are able to play such a substantial role in the program of this leading event together with our partners."
On the 7th of June, Minkels and MainOne will present how their strategic partnership drives innovation in data centre infrastructure. MainOne is the premier connectivity and data centre solutions company in West Africa. They blazed a trail with the construction of West Africa's largest Tier III+ data centre, MDXi. Egomaron Jegede (Technology Projects Manager MainOne) and Etienne Rochelle (International Account Manager Minkels) explain in a case study in the 'Africa Theatre' how MainOne has grown to become West Africa's number one and what role the partnership played in this.
On the 8th of June, Christiaan van Terheijden (CEO Minkels) and Peder Nӕrbø (President and Founder of Bulk Infrastructure AS) speak about 'Innovating sustainable hyperscale solutions' in the 'Innovation and Investment Theatre'. This presentation shows how the strategic partnership leads to a next generation design in sustainable hyperscale data centres. Christiaan Van Terheijden and Peder Nӕrbø will draw a clear picture of the main drivers in the data centre market such as sustainability, energy-efficiency and scalability and show how they are translated into the Bulk NO1 Campus project.
Datacloud Europe will take place between 6 and 8 June 2017 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo (Monaco). More information about this event is available at http://www.datacloudcongress.com.
About Minkels
Minkels is a knowledge-driven producer and worldwide supplier of high-quality solutions for data centre infrastructure. Minkels is part of the brand portfolio of Legrand, a publicly traded company (NYSE Euronext Paris: LR) with worldwide sales in the low voltage installation, data network and data centre markets. Legrand operates in more than 180 countries and achieved worldwide revenues of 4.8 billion euros in 2015. Minkels' products stand out for their innovativeness and flexibility. Customers can always be assured of getting the very latest data centre technology, modular solutions that respond to evolving, customer-specific business requirements.
For more information about Minkels, please go to www.minkels.com.
