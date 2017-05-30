 
CB Stuffer will Exhibit at Coffee Fest

Local business and brand CB Stuffer will showcase their CB Stuffer line of chocolate products at this year's Coffee Fest in Chicago.
 
 
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Bacci Chocolate Design, owners of the CB Stuffer brand of products, will be one of 182 vendors participating at the Chicago Coffee Fest June 9-11, Navy Pier. Since specialty snack foods are driving sales and chocolate continues to be a leader in that category. The manufacturer, headquartered in Swampscott, Massachusetts believe participating will be a great opportunity to introduce another specialty area to their CB Stuffer line of chocolate with stuff including their recently launched mini peanut butter cups. Now celebrating their tenth year in business, the company continues to grow, "we're pleased with the number of specialty stores which continue to find us and add us to their inventory, especially the independent coffee shops who have recently experienced success with the addition of our products," state CMO Erin Calvo-Bacci, "trade shows are the most economic marketing strategy for our small company to get in front of specialty stores." CPO Carlo Bacci believes chocolate and coffee are a perfect pair, "people have been mixing their coffee and chocolate for years, we recently introduced an espresso peanut butter cups and it's been a huge success!"

CB Stuffer http://www.cbstuffer.com- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Coffee Fest has been celebrating coffee long before coffee was "hot". In 1992, they gathered together coffee professionals in Seattle for their first coffee festival. After several years of hosting thriving events, Coffee Fest turned its focus toward the specialty coffee, gourmet tea and alternative beverage industry and brought retailers, distributors and manufacturers together for its first retail "trade show" in 1998. With a mission to help attendees build and refine their specialty coffee businesses, they coupled a relevant educational program with a friendly, informative, and enjoyable trade show floor creating a successful show that serves as a touchstone for many in the specialty coffee industry.  Today Coffee Fest produces three trade shows annually, strategically positioned in the three U.S. regions (Eastern, Central & Western). Coffee Fest remains the industry's top-performing show, consistently providing retailers with relevant information to hone their business skills and up their bottom line.

Contact
Erin Calvo-Bacci
***@cbstuffer.com
End
