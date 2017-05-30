News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CB Stuffer will Exhibit at Coffee Fest
Local business and brand CB Stuffer will showcase their CB Stuffer line of chocolate products at this year's Coffee Fest in Chicago.
CB Stuffer http://www.cbstuffer.com- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.
Coffee Fest has been celebrating coffee long before coffee was "hot". In 1992, they gathered together coffee professionals in Seattle for their first coffee festival. After several years of hosting thriving events, Coffee Fest turned its focus toward the specialty coffee, gourmet tea and alternative beverage industry and brought retailers, distributors and manufacturers together for its first retail "trade show" in 1998. With a mission to help attendees build and refine their specialty coffee businesses, they coupled a relevant educational program with a friendly, informative, and enjoyable trade show floor creating a successful show that serves as a touchstone for many in the specialty coffee industry. Today Coffee Fest produces three trade shows annually, strategically positioned in the three U.S. regions (Eastern, Central & Western). Coffee Fest remains the industry's top-performing show, consistently providing retailers with relevant information to hone their business skills and up their bottom line.
Contact
Erin Calvo-Bacci
***@cbstuffer.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse