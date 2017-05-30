Acclaimed Artist Mary Heebner at Santa Barbara's Premiere Design Gallery Cabana Home

Artist Mary Heebner will be on exhibition at design gallery Cabana Home in Santa Barbara, CA

-- Cabana Home Interior Design and Home Furnishings Gallery announces the installation of Santa Barbara artist Mary Heebner's "Terra" Fine Art Paintings from June 1 – August 15 in collaboration with Edward Cella Art + Architecture."We have a long relationship with Mary and find her work always profound yet arresting," says co-founder Caroline Thompson. Heebner's works of acrylic and graphite on Stonehenge paper are inspired by what rests between the earth's strata – the fossils, the organisms and the memory of what no longer exists. "We carry landscapes within us. The land and how we care for it, or despoil it, is a reflection and a reminder of beauty and loss," Heebner notes.The artist interprets landforms, antiquities and the human form to create sensually abstract compositions that can be found in the collections of The New York Public Library, The National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and Santa Barbara Museum of Art.Cabana Home is an interior design studio and home furnishings store based in Santa Barbara, CA. The ten year-old firm was forged by partners Caroline Thompson and Steve Thompson's experience at the venerable Neiman Marcus and successful turn at real estate development. They are the Funk Zone's premier gallery showcasing locally based but internationally renowned artists' work including R. Nelson Parrish, Sara Carter, Brian Hollister and Bill Dewey.Their interior design work has been published in Traditional Home, Santa Barbara Magazine, and California Homes.Heebner has distinguished herself as an abstract artist, published writer and book artist. Heebner exhibits her work on paper nationally and internationally and has editioned seventeen fine art press books under the imprint simplemente maria press (est. 1995). "Through my art, I seek connection with the oldest made things and with the soil from which they were shaped." In addition to her fine art, Heebner designed two bilingual publications that pair her paintings alongside Pablo Neruda's poetry and she has collaborated on three books with photographer, Macduff Everton.