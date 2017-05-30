News By Tag
ABI Broker's Sale in Phoenix's Hottest Submarket, North
"The property is located just 3 block from ASU and is literally minutes from all the major job and development projects occurring in and around the North Tempe Submarket," states Royce Munroe, Vice President at ABI who represented both the Buyer and the Seller. "The Buyer saw a great opportunity to purchase a non-rehabbed, mid-century charm project with substantial upside in rents and in an area where there is significant demand."
The Seller was a private investor based in Nevada.
The Buyer was a private investor based in Canada.
The Phoenix based ABI Multifamily brokerage team of Royce Munroe, Ryan Smith, John Klocek, Patrick Burch and Nathan Bruer represented the Buyer and Seller in this transaction.
ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com) is a brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions. The experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.
