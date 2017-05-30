News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ACEC/MA announces GEI Consultants, Inc. as 2017 winner of Silver Engineering Excellence Award
GEI Consultants, Inc. wins for work on Gay Head Lighthouse Relocation project in Aquinnah, MA
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
GEI Consultants, Inc., headquartered in Boston, was engaged by the Town of Aquinnah to assist in provide geotechnical engineering services to assist in relocating the Gay Head Lighthouse on Martha's Vineyard as it stood on the edge of eroding bluffs less than 50 feet from its demise. With the surrounding community rallying together to raise $3.4 million through fundraising and charity events, an engineering team was assembled to move the lighthouse to safety. While working feverishly against time and an impending hurricane season, they discovered endangered plant life, historical artifacts, and the geology of the bluff. This project shows the dedication of not only the community, but also the engineering team who applied innovative methods to save this historical structure.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse