Pasadena Humane Society To Hold "free Adoption Day" June 22

Shelter seeks to empty kennels before busy 4th of July holiday
 
 
PASADENA, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking to add a new furry friend to your family? The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA will hold its 4th Annual "Free Adoption Day" on June 22. Adoption fees for all available animals--- including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, pocket pets and reptiles—will be sponsored thanks to a donation by Carol Ann Kirby. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Ave in Pasadena, will be open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As the shelter fills to capacity during the warmer months, it is important to find new homes for pets as quickly as possible. This is especially true before 4th of July, when dogs, cats and other animals are easily frightened by the loud booms and bursts of fireworks and may run away. The shelter hopes to free up as much kennel as possible to prepare for the increased number of stray and lost pets arriving around the 4th of July.

In 2016, 44 cats, 19 dogs and 8 critters found a home on Free Adoption Day. The shelter hopes to exceed that number in 2017.

"Free Adoption Day is a great time to get a pet," says Julie Bank, President/CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. "You help us open up much needed space in the kennels before 4th of July and get to bring home a new family member."

All dog and cat adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and a set of vaccines. New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

The event is open to residents of any city looking to adopt a pet. Regular adoption process applies. To expedite the adoption process, print an adoption application in advance on our website. View all animals at the shelter at pasadenahumane.org/pets.

About the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The organization is dedicated to promoting humane treatment and compassionate care for all animals. The animals in its care come from 11 animal control contract cities, as well as partner shelters across the Los Angeles area and beyond. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA also offers lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets in homes. For more information, visit www.pasadenahumane.org.
Source:Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
Email:***@pasadenahumane.org Email Verified
Tags:Pets, Adoption, Pasadena
Industry:Pets
Location:Pasadena - California - United States
