June 2017
CharmPosh.com Shopping Secrets For Curating Kids Clothes

Chic combination for curating styling kids lifestyle to purchase clothes online and book family travel hotel experiences.
 
 
ATLANTA - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Including popsicles and toys are some of the latest trends in marketing campaigns for children's clothes. Today, CharmPosh.com announced shopping secrets for curating kids clothes. The preference of online shopping from modern moms, is now driving the demand to curate digital stories to sell kids clothes.

Curating online stories to shop is a digital advantage in the marketplace. CharmPosh produces content that connects kids lifestyle for upscale living, with some cool mom finds. Creating an envy ambience where parents don't care about pricing, they just want to gain access to buy immediately before the item is sold out. As the curator CharmPosh selects what's trendy among kids lifestyle for clothing items must haves. Implementing data science research and their own database of members to provide parents with the best offers.

The site is now celebrating 9 years with an anniversary in June, where their secret insider email database is approaching 200,000 members. A rise in digital interest for curating stories to shop from online businesses is driving the success of the site. Creating an influential value outside of social media that's shifting to online for selling kids clothes.

In addition to curating about clothes, CharmPosh also provides an online travel portal of hotels for instant bookings, family vacation packages with airline tickets and rental cars. Curating stories about family vacation hotels is also a very popularly feature from CharmPosh as well.

The site's social media strategy is vastly different. This website is not focusing on attracting a mass social media audience of followers. They view social media as an engagement zone opportunity for Omni-channel branding to connect target audiences back to their online digital platform. Their success has been in attracting high traffic to their website outside of social media. A positioning strength in the marketplace that has allowed them to sell more kids clothes from their digital marketing website. An tremendous digital marketing position that allows their advertising partners to move merchandise faster.

For interest in digital marketing promotions and advertising campaigns on CharmPosh please email info@CharmPosh.com or call (404) 806-0548 for assistance.

Download the media kit to learn more: http://charmposh.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Le-Belved...

Source:CharmPosh Uply Media, Inc
Email:***@charmposh.com Email Verified
