Howard Lee Edwards Releases New Album

-- Howard Lee Edwards, a professional songwriter and recording artist based out of Long Branch, NJ, has released a new album featuring 13 original songs. Each track on the self-titled album was written, performed, and recorded by Howard Lee Edwards. The album showcases Howard Lee's songwriting abilities and his knack for writing hook infused rock songs. Highlights from the album include radio ready rockers "Like We Used To" and "Mile After Mile" and the gritty riff-driven "Justify" and "Calm Before The Storm. "The songs all came about differently. Some began with a guitar riff, some a drum groove, and some a lyric idea", says Howard Lee. "I recorded close to twenty songs and then narrowed it down to the thirteen which I felt best fit the album. The goal was to have enough variation on the album but at the same time have a group of songs that are cohesive. I think I've put together an album that represents my style and I'm excited about it."The album is available worldwide for digital download on ITUNES and AMAZON. You can listen to tracks off of the album on Howard Lee's official website:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa4F2pP78ro