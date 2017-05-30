 
Summer Dream Fashion Show Raises Funds for Dream Foundation Dreamers

Adults across the nation from ages 18 to 40 will benefit from Santa Barbara event
 
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, hosted its third annual Summer Dream fundraiser to benefit Dreamers ages 18 to 40 on Saturday, June 3. The festive event included a fashion show featuring A Tropical Affair, Calypso St. Barth, K. Frank, Lolë, Miller's Oath, UGG and local designers Catherine Gee and Danielle Rocha of Rocha Swim. Other highlights included performances by local singer/songwriter, Gabe Reali, DJ Qu1z0, synchronized swimmers, Aqualillies and decadent food and drink from Heat Culinary, Patròn Tequila, Sun Potion, Summerland Winery, Topa Topa, Rori's Artisanal Creamery andGreen Star Coffee.

"Summer Dream is the perfect opportunity to introduce and educate our local community about Dream Foundation's mission, what the future holds, and about the diverse Dreamers and Dreams that the organization serves," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer. "Many are surprised to learn how many Dreamers are under the age of 40 and how seemingly simple yet incredibly prolific their Dreams can be. We hope this fun event continues to expand our Dream Foundation community."

Attendees included Daryl & John Stegall, Eva Guerrand-Hermès, Mireille Noone, Jelinda DeVorzon, Michelle Ebbin, Belle & Daniel Cohen, Jim Nigro, Belle Cohen, Ursula & Pat Nesbitt, who generously offered their home for the event, Summer Dream emcee and KEYT Channel 3's Meteorologist, Alan Rose, second and third annual Summer Dream Committee Chair Arlene Montesano, Dream Foundation board members Justine Roddick, Luke Ebbin and Board Chair Kenny Slaught.

Dream Foundation believes that everyone deserves to have their final days filled with inspiration, comfort and closure. Receiving no state or federal funding, the organization and its Dreamers rely solely on private donations. One hundred percent of the proceeds of Summer Dream will be allocated to fulfill the Dreams of terminally-ill young adults, 18-40 years old.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
Click to Share