Summer Dream Fashion Show Raises Funds for Dream Foundation Dreamers
Adults across the nation from ages 18 to 40 will benefit from Santa Barbara event
"Summer Dream is the perfect opportunity to introduce and educate our local community about Dream Foundation's mission, what the future holds, and about the diverse Dreamers and Dreams that the organization serves," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer. "Many are surprised to learn how many Dreamers are under the age of 40 and how seemingly simple yet incredibly prolific their Dreams can be. We hope this fun event continues to expand our Dream Foundation community."
Dream Foundation believes that everyone deserves to have their final days filled with inspiration, comfort and closure. Receiving no state or federal funding, the organization and its Dreamers rely solely on private donations. One hundred percent of the proceeds of Summer Dream will be allocated to fulfill the Dreams of terminally-ill young adults, 18-40 years old.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
