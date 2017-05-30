Multi-Purpose Ice Packs by Chillax

ice

End

-- Keeping breast milk cold for your baby has been made simple with Chillax's Gel Ice Packs. These thin ice packs easily fit in your lunch coolers, in between all kinds of foods and drinks. Mom's love them because they're non-toxic, eco-friendly, and are BPA free! Toss a couple in your kid's lunch carrier for school. Their food will last hours longer! Keep baby bottles and jars as cold as a fridge. These packs are so simple to use, that even your toddler will be able to use them! These will help keep water bottles at freezer temperatures during your workout. Once frozen solid, they work well for any outdoor event or even for pain relief on your sports injury. Dr's recommend this cold pack for rehabilitation of shoulder or neck injuries, and foot aches. Get instant relief, as it is large enough to cover many areas.*Get it now from Amazon:Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States