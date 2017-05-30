 
News By Tag
* Ice Packs
* Gel Ice Packs
* Lunch Packs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130

Multi-Purpose Ice Packs by Chillax

 
 
ice
ice
CUMMING, Ga. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Keeping breast milk cold for your baby has been made simple with Chillax's Gel Ice Packs. These thin ice packs easily fit in your lunch coolers, in between all kinds of foods and drinks. Mom's love them because they're non-toxic, eco-friendly, and are BPA free! Toss a couple in your kid's lunch carrier for school. Their food will last hours longer! Keep baby bottles and jars as cold as a fridge. These packs are so simple to use, that even your toddler will be able to use them! These will help keep water bottles at freezer temperatures during your workout. Once frozen solid, they work well for any outdoor event or even for pain relief on your sports injury. Dr's recommend this cold pack for rehabilitation of shoulder or neck injuries, and foot aches. Get instant relief, as it is large enough to cover many areas.

*Get it now from Amazon:  www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Ice Packs, Gel Ice Packs, Lunch Packs
Industry:Family
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share