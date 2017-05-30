News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stained Concrete in New York Continues to Rise in Popularity
Although both water- and acid-based stains are great options, many people opt for the latter. Acid stain is made up of inorganic metallic salts that dissolve into an acid and water solution. Because this solution penetrates concrete, the color becomes a permanent component. This stain also reacts to particular chemicals in the concrete. This reaction produces a translucent appearance, one with a mottled and variegated effect. It is this effect that makes acid stain concrete one of a kind.
Although a water-based stain is a viable option, most New Yorkers prefer the uniqueness of acid-stained concrete. What makes acid-stained concrete so fascinating is that because of the reaction with the concrete, finished projects are never identical.
The primary difference between acid and water stain is that water-stained concrete has a solid color that appears opaque and beautifully consistent. Instead of penetrating concrete, a water-based stain fills the concrete pores with color consisting of acrylic polymer and pigments. In most cases, this color is UV stable.
The popularity for both acid- and water-based stains has skyrocketed with no letup in sight. For floors, countertops, patios, pool decks, driveways, walkways, fireplace surrounds, water features, fire pits, and a host of other surfaces, people in New York enjoy a personalized aesthetic.
For more information about the services provided by Specialty Concrete Services, please visit http://specialtyconcretesystems.com/
About Specialty Concrete Services: Specialty Concrete Services is an owner-operated concrete company founded in 2003. Although this company specializes in stamped concrete, its team of experts is qualified to work with all decorative concrete finishes.
Contact
Mark Clasen
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse