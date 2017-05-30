News By Tag
Denver Parade of Homes Announces 2017 Line-up of Participating Builders and Developers
2017 Parade of Homes to Feature Two Communities, Upwards of 60 Homes, and Seven Dream Homes
This year's Parade will showcase:
• Two master plan communities;
• More than 60 newly designed model homes, custom homes by 19 area residential builders located in neighborhoods throughout the greater Denver metropolitan area;
• And seven luxury "Dream Homes."
The home builders and developers joining the 2017 Parade include:
• Avion at Denver Connection
• Brookfield Residential
• CalAtlantic Homes
• Cardel Homes
• Century Communities
• D.R. Horton
• David Weekley Homes
• Dream Finders Homes
• KB Home
• Koelbel Homes
• Lennar
• Meritage Homes
• Oakwood Homes
• Shea Homes
• Taylor Morrison Homes
• Thrive Home Builders
• Toll Brothers
• TRI Pointe Homes
• Whispering Pines
• William Lyon
• Wonderland Homes
"We are thrilled to have so many of our members participating in this year's Parade," said Jeffrey Whiton, CEO of the HBA (http://www.hbadenver.com/
Attendees will enjoy the 'wow factor' they look forward to seeing at the 'Dream Homes,' while they also have an opportunity to see great new homes, in a variety of prices and styles, from established neighborhoods to new communities. Showcased properties will be found throughout Metro Denver from Windsor to Castle Rock and Arvada to Aurora, and Winter Park.
"As a home showcase summer tradition, the Parade is a must-go-to local home show and design houses tour," Karna Pryor, 2017 chair of the Parade of Homes (http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com/
The 2017 Denver Parade of Homes will be free and open to the public from Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4, 2017). During this time, the Parade will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Parade locations, price ranges and home styles will be announced later. To learn more visit http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com.
ABOUT PARADE OF HOMES
The Parade of Homes is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) to showcase our builder community and to promote the home building industry. Now in its 32nd year, the Parade of Homes showcases a variety of homes from new build luxury to custom, master planned or 55+ communities. To learn more, visit http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com and connect with us on Instagram @paradeofhomesdenver, Facebook @paradeofhomesdenver, and Twitter @paradehomesden.
ABOUT HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF METRO DENVER
The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) is a trade association representing businesses involved in the residential development, construction and remodeling industry in the Denver metro region. Members include homebuilders, land developers, remodelers, architects, mortgage lenders, building material suppliers and subcontractors. To learn more, visit http://www.hbadenver.com and connect with us on Facebook @Home-Builders-
