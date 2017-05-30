Gary Mathews Motors Is Winning - Jeep & Ram Are "Hotter" Than Ever

SHOP GARYMATHEWSMOTORS.COM

End

-- Gary Mathews Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT is Winning..... The FCA US Brands are stronger than ever and making their mark in the North America Market place. We are celebrating Jeep & Ram Truck Month with Super Summer Savings direct from the factory and local dealership incentives.GMM Offers 14 Special Buyers Programs Including $500 Bonus Cash For Military & Veteran... see website for details - you may qualify under one of these programs.... We Are Here to Help You Purchase The Car/SUV/VAN/Truck of Your Choice....In May, retail sales of 152,227 units were up 1 percent compared with the same month in 2016, and represented 79 percent of total sales. Fleet sales of 40,813 units were down 7 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 21 percent of total May sales.The Ram Truck and Dodge brands each posted year-over-year sales increases in May, compared with the same month in 2016. Ram Truck brand sales were up 18 percent driven by the 16 percent increase in Ram pickup truck sales. Dodge brand sales were up 8 percent in May as five Dodge vehicles posted year-over-year sales gains, led by the Dodge Grand Caravan's 58 percent increase. Jeep® Grand Cherokee sales increased 14 percent, while sales of the Jeep Wrangler were up 2 percent as well. Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica minivan – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – posted a 325 percent increase in May, compared with the same month a year ago.Ram pickup truck sales increased 16 percent in May, compared with the same month a year ago. The Ram 1500 pickup won accolades as the Best Family Pickup Truck – the second year in a row it has received this honor – at the annual Family Car Challenge hosted by the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association (GAAMA). Ram Truck brand sales – which also include the Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City vans – were up 18 percent for the month. Sales of the ProMaster full-size van increased 50 percent in May, while the Ram ProMaster City van posted a 10 percent sales gain.Sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most awarded SUV ever – were up 14 percent in May, compared with the same month a year ago. Jeep Wrangler sales increased 2 percent in the month as well. Jeep brand sales were down 15 percent in May as the brand continues its planned reduction of fleet sales to the daily rental segment. Through May this year, the Jeep brand has reduced its fleet sales by 60 percent, compared with fleet sales during the same five-month period last year.Sales of the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass more than doubled from the previous month of April as Jeep dealers continue to build their new Compass inventories. The new Compass was named winner of the Compact Utility Vehicle category at the annual Mudfest competition hosted by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) in May. The new Compass also was crowned Activity Vehicle of Texas at the Texas Auto Roundup hosted by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA).In May, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT won Performance Utility Vehicle of Texas at the Texas Auto Roundup, and the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk won the Premium Utility Vehicle segment in the Mudfest challenge.