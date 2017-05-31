News By Tag
Pre-Order Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Today
Anastasia's River announced the launch of their third product, Mosquito Repellent Bracelets. The bracelets can be pre-ordered on Amazon now.
These insect repellent bands are made from natural, chemical free essential oils. Each bracelet comes in its own re-sealable bag and will protect you from pesky bugs for up to 300 hours. The bracelets are clear in color, and very stretchable.
"I always get tons of bug bites when I am outside. I have been wearing a bracelet every time I have gone outside for the last week, and I am bite free. I usually don't wear mosquito spray because it always gets it in my mouth or my eyes and then I feel sticky for the rest of the day. These have a light, pleasant smell and they keep the bugs away." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.
These bug bands can be worn on your wrist, ankle or as a hair tie. They stretch wide enough to wear as a necklace if that's where you want mosquito protection. They are waterproof and deet free. They can be purchased in packs of 20 or 25, so you will have enough for the whole family.
Features of the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets:
• Deet Free
• Clear in color
• Will fit any child or adult
• Cheaper than mosquito spray
• Made from natural essential oils
The Mosquito Repellent Bracelets will be available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime on June 9, 2017. Pre-order yours now.https://www.amazon.com/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
End
