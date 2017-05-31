 
News By Tag
* Mosquito Repellent
* Insect Repellent Bands
* Natural Insect Repellent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

Pre-Order Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Today

Anastasia's River announced the launch of their third product, Mosquito Repellent Bracelets. The bracelets can be pre-ordered on Amazon now.
 
 
Mosquito Repellent Bracelets
Mosquito Repellent Bracelets
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mosquito Repellent
Insect Repellent Bands
Natural Insect Repellent

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
Products

OKLAHOMA CITY - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Anastasia's River announced the release of their newest product, Mosquito Repellent Bracelets. The repellent bracelets will be available for purchase on June 9 through Amazon and Amazon Prime. They are available for pre-order now. http://bit.ly/MosquitoRepellentBracelets. (https://www.amazon.com/Anastasias-River-Repellent-Bracelets-Waterproof/dp/B071171THB/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&qid=1496679836&sr=8-7&keywords=mosquito+repellent+bracelets)

These insect repellent bands are made from natural, chemical free essential oils. Each bracelet comes in its own re-sealable bag and will protect you from pesky bugs for up to 300 hours. The bracelets are clear in color, and very stretchable.

"I always get tons of bug bites when I am outside. I have been wearing a bracelet every time I have gone outside for the last week, and I am bite free. I usually don't wear mosquito spray because it always gets it in my mouth or my eyes and then I feel sticky for the rest of the day. These have a light, pleasant smell and they keep the bugs away." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.

These bug bands can be worn on your wrist, ankle or as a hair tie. They stretch wide enough to wear as a necklace if that's where you want mosquito protection. They are waterproof and deet free. They can be purchased in packs of 20 or 25, so you will have enough for the whole family.

Features of the Mosquito Repellent Bracelets:

• Deet Free
• Clear in color
• Will fit any child or adult
• Cheaper than mosquito spray
• Made from natural essential oils

The Mosquito Repellent Bracelets will be available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime on June 9, 2017. Pre-order yours now.https://www.amazon.com/Anastasias-River-Repellent-Bracele...

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visithttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Mosquito Repellent, Insect Repellent Bands, Natural Insect Repellent
Industry:Consumer
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share